McVay says Rams have not explored adding a wide receiver externally in wake of Davante Adams' hamstring injury

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said the team has not explored adding a wide receiver externally following Davante Adams' hamstring injury.

That injury – which McVay said Monday will require a "cleanup" procedure – will sideline Adams for 6-10 weeks.

"That's not something that we've talked about right now," McVay said prior to Wednesday's practice when asked about bringing in another wide receiver externally. "We've got some depth on our roster. Maybe we talked about the practice squad, but not anything external."

After Adams and Puka Nacua, the rest of the wide receivers on the Rams' 53-man roster are Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, Alex Bachman and C.J. Daniels Jr., with Brennan Presley on the practice squad.

When Nacua missed Weeks 2 and 3, Mumpfield and Whittington were the next men up, with Mumpfield delivering four catches for 93 yards and a go-ahead touchdown in Los Angeles' Week 3 road loss to Denver.

"Obviously with Tae going down, everybody's going to get more opportunities," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "He's (Mumpfield) a guy that has had some and done a nice job with them. He's going to continue to grow. He's, again, young in his journey as a player in the NFL. He's a really talented kid. He soaks it all up, wants to be good. We're looking for just his best like everybody else. Just bring us your best, bring us that attitude, that want to, and that energy. As long as he does that, he'll be fine."