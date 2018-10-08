Snap Count Analysis: Eight Rams Play All 66 Offensive Snaps

OFFENSE

— Eight of Los Angeles' offensive players were on the field for 100 percent of the unit's snaps. That's a high number for the group.

— Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, left guard Rodger Saffold, center John Sullivan, right guard Austin Blythe, right tackle Rob Havenstein, and quarterback Jared Goff were among the eight players. But given their positions, that's fairly expected.

— What's unexpected, however, is the amount of snaps from wide receiver Robert Woods and running back Todd Gurley. Both were on the field for each and every snap. While both are usually heavily involved in Los Angeles' offense, Gurley usually subs out for at least a few plays. That was not the case on Sunday.

— With wideouts Brandin Cooks (28 snaps) and Cooper Kupp (36 snaps) exiting the game due to injury, Josh Reynolds (36 snaps) and KhaDarel Hodge (27 snaps) filled in at their positions.

— Tight end Gerald Everett was productive in his 16 snaps, making three receptions for 24 yards.