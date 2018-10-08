Snap Count Analysis: Eight Rams Play All 66 Offensive Snaps

Despite losing two of their top three wide receivers to injury, the Rams were able to beat the Seahawks 33-31 to improve to 5-0 on Sunday afternoon.
Here is a look at the snap counts from Los Angeles' fifth victory of the season.
OFFENSE
— Eight of Los Angeles' offensive players were on the field for 100 percent of the unit's snaps. That's a high number for the group.
— Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, left guard Rodger Saffold, center John Sullivan, right guard Austin Blythe, right tackle Rob Havenstein, and quarterback Jared Goff were among the eight players. But given their positions, that's fairly expected.
— What's unexpected, however, is the amount of snaps from wide receiver Robert Woods and running back Todd Gurley. Both were on the field for each and every snap. While both are usually heavily involved in Los Angeles' offense, Gurley usually subs out for at least a few plays. That was not the case on Sunday.
— With wideouts Brandin Cooks (28 snaps) and Cooper Kupp (36 snaps) exiting the game due to injury, Josh Reynolds (36 snaps) and KhaDarel Hodge (27 snaps) filled in at their positions.
— Tight end Gerald Everett was productive in his 16 snaps, making three receptions for 24 yards.
— Tight end Johnny Mundt played two offensive snaps.
DEFENSE
— Four defensive players were on the field for all 60 snaps: signal-caller Cory Littleton, safety John Johnson, safety Lamarcus Joyner, and cornerback Marcus Peters
— Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was next on the list, playing 58 snaps (97 percent), followed by defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh at 54 snaps (90 percent). Those are high numbers for defensive linemen.
— Cornerback Troy Hill started opposite Marcus Peters and played 50 snaps (83 percent). He made a nice pass breakup down the sideline on a deep pass early in the game.
— Playing in his first game of the 2018 season, linebacker Mark Barron played 48 snaps (80 percent). He led the team with nine total tackles in his return.
— Inside linebacker Ramik Wilson and outside linebacker Justin Lawler each played one snap.
SPECIAL TEAMS
— Safety Blake Countess and linebacker Bryce Hager were in for 24 special teams snaps (80 percent). Countess served as Los Angeles' kick returner.
— Outside linebacker Matt Longacre played 12 special teams snaps, and on two of them served as a kick returner when the ball came right to him. Longacre recorded returns of 16 and 14 yards.
— Johnny Hekker played seven special teams snaps, but punted only one time. It's the second time this year that Hekker has punted only once in a game, and he hasn't had a game where he's punted more than twice. Hekker's averaging 47.1 yards per punt on eight attempts.