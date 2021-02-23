Top Rams News: Free agency rankings, potential franchise tag candidates, roster outlooks

Free agent rankings and predictions

With the start of the new league year, and in turn free agency, getting closer, multiple outlets have begun compiling rankings of this year's top pending free agents.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News released his Top 50 on Monday, with three Rams on the list: Cornerback Troy Hill (25), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (35) and safety John Johnson III (36). Iyer also lists Hill as his No. 2 free agent cornerback, Floyd as his No. 9 edge rusher, Johnson as his No. 5 safety and Gerald Everett as his No. 4 tight end.

Iyer's full Top 50 overall rankings, as well as positional rankings, can be viewed here.

Meanwhile, scouting service Pro Football Focus has been continually expanding their rankings. What began as its Top 100 has now grown to its Top 200.

Johnson checked in at No. 23 for the highest rankings among pending Rams free agents who landed on PFF's list. Hill (42), Everett (49), and Floyd (60) rounded out the Rams' representation in the Top 100; wide receiver Josh Reynolds checked in at No. 131, center Austin Blythe No. 187 and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam No. 197.

PFF also included predictions in its rankings, forecasting Johnson, Hill, Reynolds, Blythe and Ebukam re-signing with the Rams. It also predicted the Rams will sign former Falcons center Alex Mack.

PFF's complete Top 200 can be viewed here.

Franchise tag candidates

Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News and Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times each explore franchise tag candidates for the Rams as the window to place that tag opens today and runs through March 9.

Roster outlooks

Continuing a series of position outlooks, Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams breaks down the Rams' wide receivers.