Top Rams News: Where does McVay rank among 2020 coaches aiming to win their first Super Bowl? 

CBS Sports says McVay is one of the five head coaches in 2020 with the best chance of winning his first Super Bowl

For the second consecutive year, CBS Sports ranked NFL coaches who have the best chance of winning their first Super Bowl during the upcoming season. For the second consecutive year, it likes Rams head coach Sean McVay's chances.

McVay ranked fourth among the 23 coaches after being second among the 25 in 2019.

"During his three seasons in Los Angeles, all he's done is compile a 33-15 record with (two) playoff wins and a Super Bowl appearance. Even in his worst season, he still managed to go 9-7," CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech wrote as part of his explanation. "Although the NFC West is loaded this year, McVay has had some serious success in divisional play (13-5 in three years), which is a big reason why it wouldn't be completely surprising to see him make a return trip to the Super Bowl."

Breech's complete rankings can be viewed here.

Woods, Higbee land in PFF's position rankings for 2020

Scouting service Pro Football Focus recently ranked its Top 25 wide receivers and Top 15 tight ends entering the 2020 season, and the Rams had representatives on each list. Wide receiver Robert Woods landed at No. 17, while tight end Tyler Higbee checked in at No. 10 in their respective rankings.

PFF analyst Anthony Treash attributed Woods' inclusion to having one of the best receiving grades at his position since arriving in Los Angeles, among other attributes.

"Woods has thrived in his three years with the Rams, earning the 11th-best receiving grade at the position since 2017," PFF analyst Anthony Treash wrote. "He has dropped just seven of his 259 catchable targets in that span, though the best thing he brings to the table is his route-running. He generates an exceptional rate of separation, and that's helped him pick up the sixth-most explosive plays of 15-plus yards since 2017 (86). Woods has been a consistently great receiving option for the Rams, and that should continue in 2020."

Meannwhile, PFF analyst Ben Linsey noted Higbee's strong finish to the 2019 season as part of his reasoning for including Higbee among the top tight ends.