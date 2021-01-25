Top Rams News: More postseason honors for Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey; Andrew Whitworth and Rams offensive line also recognized

Throughout the playoffs, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, January 25 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Aaron Donald earns three awards from Pro Football Focus; Andrew Whitworth and Rams offensive line receive honorable mention recognition for others

Last Wednesday, Pro Football Focus (PFF) handed out end-of-season awards. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald was among the recipients, while left tackle Andrew Whitworth and the Rams offensive line picked up honorable mention recognition in a couple categories.

Donald received the Dwight Stephenson Award (representing "the best player in the league over any given season, regardless of position," per PFF), Defensive Player of the Year and Best Pass-Rusher.

"Donald is the only interior defender in the PFF era (since 2006) who has led the league in total pressures over a single season, and he has now done so in three of the last four seasons, with only Za'Darius Smith keeping him from that position a season ago," PFF lead NFL analyst Sam Monson wrote as part of the reasoning for Donald receiving the Dwight Stephenson Award.

Donald also won the Dwight Stephenson Award in 2018. As for Defensive Player of the Year, it's his third-straight year earning that distinction and fifth time in the last six seasons overall.

"Donald led the league in every conceivable pass-rushing category as an interior lineman, a position where pressure is supposed to be harder to come by," Monson wrote as part of the reasoning for Donald receiving Defensive Player of the Year.

When it came to Best Pass-Rusher, Monson cited Donald leading the league in pressures for the third time in four years with 98 in 2020 and Donald's success against double teams.

"Outside of Chris Jones, Donald's pass-rush win rate against double teams was better than every other interior defender's total win rate," Monson wrote. "His PFF pass-rush grade was 93.6, the best in the NFL. Simply put, he is a pass-rushing monster, and even great seasons from players like T.J. Watt can't compare."

Donald was also an honorable mention for Best Run Defender.

Meanwhile, Whitworth was one of two honorable mentions for Pass-Blocker of the Year, joining the Broncos' Garett Bolles (the award went to Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari). Additionally, the Rams joined the Packers and the Patriots in receiving honorable mention recognition for Offensive Line of the Year (given to the Browns).

Sporting News 2020 All-Pro team counts Donald, Jalen Ramsey among its selections

Sporting News last week released its 2020 All-Pro team, which is compiled annually by polling NFL head coaches. Among those named to the team were Donald and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Donald was one of two defensive tackle selections, joining the Chiefs' Chris Jones, while Ramsey joined the Dolphins' Xavien Howard as the two cornerback selections.

The Chiefs led all teams with four All-Pro selections by Sporting News. The Rams were one of seven other teams with two selections.