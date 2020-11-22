Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Buccaneers

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Sunday, November 22 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 11:
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Buccaneers:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Buccaneers defeating the Rams 26-21. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Three of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win: Report Tom Schad and columnists Nate Davis and Mike Jones. Click here to see the entire panel's predictions.
- Two of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Rams to win: Editor/writer Mitch Goldich and business of football columnist Andrew Brandt. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 11 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Jenna Laine, who covers the Buccaneers, went with the Buccaneers 30-26, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 24-21. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 11 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams examines the tale of the tape between the Rams and Bucs.
- "Joe Noteboom confident he can tackle being Rams' replacement for Andrew Whitworth," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "L.A. Rams' Leonard Floyd Builds His Résumé and Proves His Value In A Breakout Season," writes Forbes' Jay Paris.
- "Rams' Kevin O'Connell tries to beat old teammate Tom Brady," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue examined the Rams' running back by committee and where it might be headed the rest of the season (subscription required to read).