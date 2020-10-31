Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Dolphins

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, October 31 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 8:
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Dolphins:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Dolphins 24-23. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's predictions.
- Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 8 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Cameron Wolfe, who covers the Dolphins, went with the Rams 27-20, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 27-18. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 8 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams examines how the Rams are preparing for Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue covers kicker Kai Forbath's upcoming Rams debut.
- "Rams offense is built from the ground up," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "Every week, Rams' Aaron Donald plays like defensive player of year. Can he win again?" writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "New DT A'Shawn Robinson eager to be Rams' midseason addition," writes Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.