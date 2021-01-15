Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Packers

Throughout the playoffs, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, January 15 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for the Divisional Round:
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Packers:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Packers defeating the Rams 20-17. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Packers to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Packers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Divisional Round predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Rob Demovsky, who covers the Packers, went with the Packers 24-20, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 23-20. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Divisional Round games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Saturday's game:
- Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams examines the tale of the tape betwen the Rams and the Packers.
- Williams also writes about how Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth is approaching the playoffs with a warrior mentality.
- "'Best buds Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur to lock horns when Rams battle Packers," writes Thiry.
- "Rams' Aaron Donald takes some ribbing, but says he'll be ready for Green Bay," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Matt Gay has brought joy (and points) to the Rams' kicking game," writes Emmanuel Morgan of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Rams' Sean McVay, Packers' Matt LaFleur 'battled' – and both won," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- Modesti also gives six reasons why the Rams have beaten expectations this season.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue and Matt Schneidman break down the Jalen Ramsey-Davante Adams matchup (subscription required to read).
- "Rams rookie RB Akers heating up on way to chilly Green Bay," writes Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.