Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Packers

Jan 15, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the playoffs, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, January 15 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for the Divisional Round:

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Packers:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Packers defeating the Rams 20-17. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • All of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Packers to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • All of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Packers to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Divisional Round predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Rob Demovsky, who covers the Packers, went with the Packers 24-20, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 23-20. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Divisional Round games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Saturday's game:

