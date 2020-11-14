Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Seahawks

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, November 14 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 10:
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Seahawks 30-27. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Three of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win: Editor Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz and columnists Nate Davis and Mike Jones. Click here to see the entire panel's predictions.
- Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 10 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Brady Henderson, who covers the Seahawks, and Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, both went with the Rams 28-26. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 10 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- "Aaron Donald knows Rams defense must keep Seattle's Russell Wilson within grasp," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- The Associated Press' Greg Beacham covered cornerback Darious Williams' ascension from undrafted player to starter opposing Jalen Ramsey.
- Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams examines the tale of the tape between the Rams and Seahawks.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue covers kicker Kai Forbath's upcoming Rams debut.
- "Rams know 'it's on us now' after playoff race rivals fall," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- "Rams see a blueprint for beating the Seahawks, but can they execute it?" writes Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic (subscription required to read).