Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-49ers

Nov 28, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, November 28 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 12:

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-49ers:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the 49ers 27-23. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • All of seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • All four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's participating NFL picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 12 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Nick Wagoner, who covers the 49ers, went with the Rams 30-24, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 28-17. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 12 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

Related Content

news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Buccaneers

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Sunday, November 22. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Seahawks

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, November 14. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Dolphins

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, October 31. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Bears

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, October 24. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-49ers

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, October 17. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Washington

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, October 10.
news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Giants

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, October 3.
news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Bills

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, September 26. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Week 1

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, September 12. 
news

Top Rams News: Recaps and observations from the team's second scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Sunday, August 30. 
news

Top Rams News: Recaps and observations from the team's first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Sunday, August 23. 

Advertising