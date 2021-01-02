Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cardinals

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, January 2 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 17
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Cardinals 21-17. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- Three of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 17 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Josh Weinfuss, who covers the Cardinals, went with the Rams 24-21, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Rams 13-10. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 17 games, can be read here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams writes about why quarterback John Wolford's former coaches believe he can develop into an NFL starter.
- "John Wolford is now the Rams' starting QB, but who is John Wolford?" writes Thiry.
- "Rick Neuheisel, who coached John Wolford, swears backup QB will be hero for Rams," writes Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times.
- "Wolford 'confident' heading into Rams debut; Cooper Kupp likely out," writes Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
- "John Wolford pronounces himself ready for debut," writes Kevin Modesti of the L.A. Daily News.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue writes about how Wolford earned the respect of his Rams teammates (subscription required to read).