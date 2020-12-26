Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks Week 16

Dec 26, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, December 16 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Experts make their predictions for Week 16

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Seahawks:

  • Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Seahawks 20-17. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
  • Five of USA TODAY's seven NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
  • Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's six NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 16 predictions can be read here.
  • ESPN compiled joint predictions and previews from its NFL Nation reporters. Brady Henderson, who covers the Seahawks, went with the Seahawks 24-23, while Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, went with the Seahawks 20-17. Their full preview, along with previews and predictions for the rest of the Week 16 games, can be read here.

Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:

