Top Rams News: Recaps and observations from the team's second scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

Recaps and observations from second scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

The Rams' second and final 2020 preseason scrimmage inside SoFi Stadium had several local media members on hand to recap the action and look ahead to the regular season.

One of the biggest storylines was quarterback John Wolford authoring another sharp performance and continuing to look confident in the preseason:

"Rams backup quarterback John Wolford says he’s ready to step in if needed" – Los Angeles Times

"Rams No. 2 QB John Wolford stokes coaches’ confidence" – LA Daily News

And for another perspective from a recap and analysis standpoint:

"Notable moments and analysis from the final scrimmage of the Rams’ ‘preseason’" – The Athletic (subscription required to read)

Donald hasn't forgotten about fans

During his post-scrimmage virtual media session with reporters Saturday evening, defensive tackle Aaron Donald was asked how he felt about no fans being able to attend home games at SoFi Stadium until further notice.

If it were up to him, more would be done to try to safely welcome fans into the venue.

"Although he loves his team's new home, Donald has repeatedly said he thinks football just isn't as fun without fans, even in this gleaming palace," the Associated Press' Greg Beacham wrote. "He doesn't see why the NFL and government officials shouldn't closely explore ways to welcome even a few faithful to SoFi on Sundays this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic."

Beacham's full article on Donald's thoughts can be read here.

Experienced former NFL kicker talks Rams' competition

Of interest for those looking for a different perspective on the Rams' kicking competition, Sports Illustrated's Eric Williams caught up with Nick Novak, a former NFL kicker who played 11 seasons in the league, for his take on each of the Rams' kickers prior to Saturday's scrimmage.

Kupp among most underrated players for 2020

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently polled NFL coaches and executives to get their take on the most underrated players in the league entering the 2020 season. Among the 11 players named was Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

"Kupp didn't get enough traction in the top-10 voting, which saw Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kenny Golladay dominate the voting for spots 11 through 13," Fowler wrote. "But one NFL head coach argues that Kupp will enter the top 10 in 2021, when he'll be coming off a huge season with no concerns from the torn ACL in 2018."