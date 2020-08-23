Top Rams News: Recaps and observations from the team's first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

Throughout the offseason and regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Sunday, August 23 about your Los Angeles Rams.

Observations and player reviews from first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

The Rams' first scrimmage inside SoFi Stadium had several local media members on hand to recap the action and share players' first impressions of the team's new home.

Kupp reinforces Woods' confidence in Rams' receivers

Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Cooper Kupp backed Robert Woods' belief that the team has one of the best wide receiver corps in the league.

"I think Rob's speaking truth to just who he believes he is and who he believes we have in this room and we challenge each other every single day to be the best that we can be," Kupp said Friday on Good Morning Football, per NFL.com Digital Content Producer Grant Gordon. "The goal's always to be the best football player you can be and we step on the football field and the production-wise, the things we've been able to do, the things we're asked across a large range of blocking and understanding the whole side of football on the offensive side of the ball, being able to do all these things, I think it really plays into why we think we're one of the best in the league."

Gordon also noted via NFL Research that the Rams were the only team in the league last year to produce two receivers who surpassed 90 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards.

Donald named No. 1 interior defender by PFF heading into 2020 season

Scouting service Pro Football Focus this week ranked its top 25 interior defensive lineman. At the top: Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

"There are no more superlatives to do justice to how good Donald is. He isn't just the best interior defender in football, but he is the best player in football at any position," PFF lead NFL analyst Sam Monson wrote. "The gap between Donald and the next-best contender at his position is wider than it is at any spot in the league outside of perhaps Justin Tucker and the remainder of the kickers."