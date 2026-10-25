Trent McDuffie among Rams' inactives for Week 7 at Raiders

LAS VEGAS – Rams corneback Trent McDuffie (groin) is inactive for today's game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).
Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third QB), inside linebacker Nate Landman (concussion), offensive lineman Bill Murray, offensive lineman Keagen Trost and tight end Max Klare.
Landman was already ruled out in advance of the contest, while McDuffie had been listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)
CB Trent McDuffie (groin)
ILB Nate Landman (concussion)
OL Bill Murray
OL Keagen Trost
TE Max Klare
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
QB Aidan O'Connell (emergency 3rd QB)
S Tristin McCollum
S Dalton Johnson
DE Cian Slone
G Bryce Cabeldue
DT Jonah Laulu
DT Thomas Booker IV
Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.