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Trent McDuffie among Rams' inactives for Week 7 at Raiders

Oct 25, 2026 at 12:14 PM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS – Rams corneback Trent McDuffie (groin) is inactive for today's game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

Also inactive for Los Angeles are quarterback Ty Simpson (emergency third QB), inside linebacker Nate Landman (concussion), offensive lineman Bill Murray, offensive lineman Keagen Trost and tight end Max Klare.

Landman was already ruled out in advance of the contest, while McDuffie had been listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Ty Simpson (emergency 3rd QB)

CB Trent McDuffie (groin)

ILB Nate Landman (concussion)

OL Bill Murray

OL Keagen Trost

TE Max Klare

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

QB Aidan O'Connell (emergency 3rd QB)

S Tristin McCollum

S Dalton Johnson

DE Cian Slone

G Bryce Cabeldue

DT Jonah Laulu

DT Thomas Booker IV

ROSTER PHOTOS: Rams 2026 Roster

Browse through the Los Angeles Rams' 2026 roster.

0 | OLB Byron Young
1 / 116

0 | OLB Byron Young

0 _ Byron Young
2 / 116
1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
3 / 116

1 | CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

1 _ Emmanuel Forbes_
4 / 116
2 | S Jaylen McCollough
5 / 116

2 | S Jaylen McCollough

2 _ Jaylen McCollough
6 / 116
3 | S Kam Curl
7 / 116

3 | S Kam Curl

3 _ Kam Curl
8 / 116
4 | WR Konata Mumpfield
9 / 116

4 | WR Konata Mumpfield

4 _ Konata Mumpfield
10 / 116
5 | S Kamren Kinchens
11 / 116

5 | S Kamren Kinchens

5 _ Kamren Kinchens
12 / 116
6 | WR CJ Daniels
13 / 116

6 | WR CJ Daniels

6 _ CJ Daniels
14 / 116
8 | WR Tutu Atwell
15 / 116

8 | WR Tutu Atwell

8 _ Tutu Atwell
16 / 116
9 | QB Matthew Stafford
17 / 116

9 | QB Matthew Stafford

9 _ Matthew Stafford
18 / 116
10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart
19 / 116

10 | OLB Josaiah Stewart

10 _ Josaiah Stewart
20 / 116
11 | WR Alex Bachman
21 / 116

11 | WR Alex Bachman

11_Alex_Bachman
22 / 116
12 | WR Puka Nacua
23 / 116

12 | WR Puka Nacua

12 _ Puka Nacua
24 / 116
13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV
25 / 116

13 | QB Stetson Bennett IV

13 _ Stetson Bennett
26 / 116
15 | QB Ty Simpson
27 / 116

15 | QB Ty Simpson

15 _ Ty Simpson
28 / 116
17 | WR Davante Adams
29 / 116

17 | WR Davante Adams

17 _ Davante Adams
30 / 116
18 | TE Terrance Ferguson
31 / 116

18 | TE Terrance Ferguson

18 _ Terrance Ferguson
32 / 116
19 | K Blake Grupe
33 / 116

19 | K Blake Grupe

19_blake_grupe
34 / 116
19 | K Brandon McManus
35 / 116

19 | K Brandon McManus

19_Brandon_McManus
36 / 116
20 | RB Ronnie Rivers
37 / 116

20 | RB Ronnie Rivers

20 _ Ronnie Rivers
38 / 116
22 | CB Trent McDuffie
39 / 116

22 | CB Trent McDuffie

22 _ Trent McDuffie
40 / 116
23 | RB Kyren Williams
41 / 116

23 | RB Kyren Williams

23 _ Kyren Williams
42 / 116
24 | RB Blake Corum
43 / 116

24 | RB Blake Corum

24 _ Blake Corum
44 / 116
30 | CB Josh Wallace
45 / 116

30 | CB Josh Wallace

30 _ Josh Wallace
46 / 116
33 | RB Dean Connors
47 / 116

33 | RB Dean Connors

33_Dean_Connors
48 / 116
35 | CB Jaylen Watson
49 / 116

35 | CB Jaylen Watson

Watson
50 / 116
36 | S Maximus Pulley
51 / 116

36 | S Maximus Pulley

Max Pulley Edit
52 / 116
37 | S Quentin Lake
53 / 116

37 | S Quentin Lake

37 _ Quentin Lake
54 / 116
42 | P Ethan Evans
55 / 116

42 | P Ethan Evans

42 _ Ethan Evans
56 / 116
44 | LB Grant Stuard
57 / 116

44 | LB Grant Stuard

44 _ Grant Stuard
58 / 116
47 | OLB Wesley Bailey
59 / 116

47 | OLB Wesley Bailey

47 _ Wesley Bailey
60 / 116
48 | ILB Omar Speights
61 / 116

48 | ILB Omar Speights

48 _ Omar Speights
62 / 116
49 | LS Joe Cardona
63 / 116

49 | LS Joe Cardona

49 _ Joe Cardona
64 / 116
50 | OL Beaux Limmer
65 / 116

50 | OL Beaux Limmer

50 _ Beaux Limmer
66 / 116
52 | DE Larrell Murchison
67 / 116

52 | DE Larrell Murchison

52_Larrell_Murchison
68 / 116
53 | ILB Nate Landman
69 / 116

53 | ILB Nate Landman

53 _ Nate Landman
70 / 116
55 | DE Braden Fiske
71 / 116

55 | DE Braden Fiske

55 _ Braden Fiske
72 / 116
56 | ILB Shaun Dolac
73 / 116

56 | ILB Shaun Dolac

56 _ Shaun Dolac
74 / 116
57 | DL Ty Hamilton
75 / 116

57 | DL Ty Hamilton

57 _ Ty Hamilton
76 / 116
59 | OLB Darryl Peterson III
77 / 116

59 | OLB Darryl Peterson III

59_Darryl_Peterson
78 / 116
63 | OL Dylan McMahon
79 / 116

63 | OL Dylan McMahon

63 _ Dylan McMahon
80 / 116
65 | OL Coleman Shelton
81 / 116

65 | OL Coleman Shelton

65_ColemanShleton
82 / 116
66 | OL Bill Murray
83 / 116

66 | OL Bill Murray

66_BillMurray
84 / 116
68 | OL David Quessenberry
85 / 116

68 | OL David Quessenberry

68_DavidQuessenberry
86 / 116
69 | OL Kevin Dotson
87 / 116

69 | OL Kevin Dotson

69_KevinDotson
88 / 116
71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.
89 / 116

71 | OL Warren McClendon Jr.

71_WarrenMcClendon
90 / 116
73 | OL Steve Avila
91 / 116

73 | OL Steve Avila

73_SteveAvila
92 / 116
77 | OL Alaric Jackson
93 / 116

77 | OL Alaric Jackson

77_AlaricJackson
94 / 116
84 | TE Colby Parkinson
95 / 116

84 | TE Colby Parkinson

84_ColbyParkinson
96 / 116
86 | TE Max Klare
97 / 116

86 | TE Max Klare

86_MaxKlare
98 / 116
87 | TE Davis Allen
99 / 116

87 | TE Davis Allen

87_DavisAllen
100 / 116
88 | WR Jordan Whittington
101 / 116

88 | WR Jordan Whittington

88_JordanWhittington
102 / 116
89 | TE Tyler Higbee
103 / 116

89 | TE Tyler Higbee

89_TylerHigbee
104 / 116
90 | DE Tyler Davis
105 / 116

90 | DE Tyler Davis

90_TylerDavis
106 / 116
91 | DE Kobie Turner
107 / 116

91 | DE Kobie Turner

91_KobieTurner
108 / 116
94 | DE Desjuan Johnson
109 / 116

94 | DE Desjuan Johnson

94_DesjuanJohnson
110 / 116
95 | OLB Myles Garrett
111 / 116

95 | OLB Myles Garrett

95_MylesGarrett
112 / 116
97 | NT Poona Ford
113 / 116

97 | NT Poona Ford

97_PoonaFord
114 / 116
99 | DE Aaron Donald
115 / 116

99 | DE Aaron Donald

99_Aarondonald
116 / 116
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