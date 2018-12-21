Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Tune In: Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 16

Dec 21, 2018 at 09:45 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

The Rams (11-3) will take on the Cardinals (3-11) on Sunday, December 23 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be broadcast on FOX, with a kickoff time set for 1:05 p.m. PT. Check below for all the information you need to tune in to Sunday's game:

BROADCAST INFO

· TELEVISION: Sunday's game will be broadcast live on FOX. Play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt will be joined by color-commentator Charles Davis. Pam Oliver will be reporting from the sidelines.

· RADIO: Sunday's contest will be broadcast on ESPNLA 710 AM and simulcast on 93.1 JACK FM. The English broadcast will feature Voice of the Rams J.B. Long on play-by-play, with Maurice Jones-Drew as color analyst, and D'Marco Farr on the sidelines. Plus, tune into 1330 AM for ESPN Deportes' live Spanish broadcast of the game with Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez on the call.

· SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Rams on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat for live updates and behind-the-scenes content before, during, and after the game.

· NFL APP: You can also watch live local games on the NFL App on all phones and tablets, regardless of your mobile provider.

· Domestic fans can watch games after they air with NFL Game Pass*. Click here to sign up for your FREE 7-day trial and start getting unprecedented access to every game, all year long.

*For domestic subscribers NFL Game Pass does not include live regular season, playoff, or Super Bowl game broadcasts, as well as some preseason games broadcasts. Access to these games is available within NFL Game Pass on an on-demand basis in the NFL Game Pass archives. International subscribers are able to watch both preseason and regular season games as they happen with certain restrictions. Audio feeds may be subject to availability. 2009-2011 games are temporarily unavailable. For a full description of features, requirement, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at

NFL.com/help/GamePass.

