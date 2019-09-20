Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Week 3 Final Injury Report: Higbee ruled out for Sunday, Donald questionable

Sep 20, 2019 at 02:14 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams will be without starting TE Tyler Higbee on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, while DT Aaron Donald and RG Austin Blythe are listed as questionable.

Higbee sustained a chest injury in last week's home opener against the Saints which prevented him from participating in practice this week. Blythe, who injured his ankle on the same play as Higbee in the same game, did not participate Wednesday and Thursday but was able to log limited participation on Friday.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get (Higbee) back next week," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "With Austin and Aaron, (they) will be listed as questionable. Aaron's feeling good, probably just more semantics than anything else."

McVay said "there's a chance" Blythe plays, depending on if the swelling around his ankle goes down and if Blythe feels good enough.

"Really, it's just a matter of thinking through, ok, who is going to be that 44th, 45th, 46th guy (on the active roster) that you want to use up," McVay said. "If he's feeling good enough to do that, we may go in that direction, but we're going to use the time that we have (to make that decision)."

Donald, meanwhile, gave a strong indication that he will be playing on Sunday despite his current status.

"I feel good," Donald said. "100 percent (I'll be out there)."

Meanwhile, the Browns ruled out three starters in advance of Sunday's game – LB Christian Kirksey (chest), TE David Njoku (concussion/wrist) and safety Damarious Randall (concussion) – as well as tackle Kendall Lamm. Safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps), cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), RT Chris Hubbard (foot) and DE Chris Smith (personal) are questionable.

Below is the full injury reports for the Rams:

190920_IR_Higbee
Table inside Article
PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
OLAustin BlytheAnkleDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
TETyler HigbeeChestDNPDNPDNPOut
RBMalcolm BrownAnkleLimitedFullFull
DTAaron DonaldBackLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
LTAndrew WhitworthNot Injury Related-DNPFull
RBTodd GurleyNot Injury RelatedDNP

Related Content

news

Injury Report 2/11: Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom placed on Injured Reserve; Rams otherwise carry no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

A look at the final injury report leading into Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 1/21: Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful for Divisional Round at Bucs

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Injury Report 1/15: Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful, Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play vs. Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 1/7: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 18 vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 18 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

news

Injury Report 12/31: Taylor Rapp, Greg Gaines and Leonard Floyd questionable for Week 17 at Ravens; Rapp and Gaines expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Injury Report 12/24: Greg Gaines questionable for Week 16 at Vikings

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.

news

Injury Report 12/20: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Tuesday's Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 12/11: Brian Allen doubtful, Terrell Lewis and Dont'e Deayon questionable for Monday Night Football at Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 12/3: Ben Skowronek good to go; Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr., Rob Havenstein and David Long Jr. questionable for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Injury Report 11/26: Leonard Floyd carries no designation, Dont'e Deayon and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 12 at Packers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

news

Injury Report 11/13: Von Miller questionable but expected to play; Brian Allen and Darious Williams questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

news

Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.

Advertising