From the Podium: Rams on Week 8 at Dolphins, embracing expectations in wake of Lakers' and Dodgers' success

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, quarterback Jared Goff and kicker Kai Forbath each held video conferences with local media to discuss the Rams' Week 8 road game against the Dolphins and how the team views the expectations placed on them as a result of the Lakers and Dodgers winning titles.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"You certainly want to make sure you continue to compete and produce at a high level, because you've got to be great to be relevant in this city." – McVay

McVay welcomes the pressure created by the Rams' pro peers in Los Angeles.

McVay said he's developed a close relationship with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts over the last two years, and what's resonated most with him about Roberts' approach is Roberts' consistency, calm demeanor and ability to communicate and develop relationships.

"This guy was as good as it gets at the college level." – Staley

Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be making his first career start on Sunday, and Staley is very familiar with his University of Alabama background and overall talent.

What especially stood out to Staley about Tagovailoa was how he earned respect at a place like Alabama filled with future NFL players.

"A lot of stuff going on in that game. I was excited." – Goff

In a parallel to Tagovailoa, Goff's first career start came against the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

Reflecting on that memory, Goff remembered it being a rainy day and said the film of his performance then – "it would be pretty cringe worthy to watch it now as far as how far I feel like I've come" – isn't one he's interested in watching anytime soon.

"It's exciting to be a part of. All my friends and family are here, and they're all Rams fans now." – Forbath