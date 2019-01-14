Whitworth wins first-career playoff game, headed to home state for NFC title game

"You see Whitworth taking over his blocks and you anticipate nice holes, but you don't see them until after," left guard Rodger Saffold told ESPN. "The hole Gurley ran through on the touchdown? I didn't see that until the replay, and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding.'"

Whitworth was at it all night, playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps. A first-time fan looking on from the Coliseum's stands, unknowing of the veteran's NFL impressive tenure could have easily confused No. 77 for one of his youthful teammates, striving for the chance to play one more game.

After his own first playoff win, Gurley said watching Whitworth get over the hump couldn't be described. The star running back seemed near guilty, reviewing his own experience — heading to the playoffs relatively early in his career.

"I've always appreciated him," Gurley said. "Most guys in my position — I've been winning my whole life. So, when you're in the NFL, you're not going to win every game. The chances of that are slim to none, so you just got to be able learn how to take those wins and those losses and just be able to get better each week and just bounce back from that."