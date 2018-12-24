With Gurley Inactive, C.J. Anderson Carries the Load for Rams in Week 16 Win

So Anderson started instead. And he played one of the best games of his career in Los Angeles' Week 16 victory, earning a game ball for his performance.

"I knew I had an opportunity to play," Anderson said, "And you knew you had to be ready no matter what. So like I said earlier in the week, it's a one-play league and you got to be the ultimate pro."

"The ultimate pro" — that's a phrase that certainly seems to describe Anderson after Sunday's game. Just consider his stat line: 20 carries, 167 yards rushing, one touchdown. Longest run was 46 yards.

Again, this guy signed with the team just six days ago.

How did this happen?

"He just had a great way about himself this week. Really impressed with how quickly he was able to pick things up and just watching him, being a fan of this game, and seeing the production that he's had throughout the course of his career," McVay said. "I think he sees things well, I think when he puts his foot in the ground he's decisive, levels off, he finishes falling forward — I thought he had some really tough runs in some short-yardage situations as well that were big-time conversions for us. Then he was able to pop the long one when we were backed up right there. But he did a great job and there's certainly some things that we can learn from, but the game isn't too big."

McVay also praised running backs coach Skip Peete for the work he did with Anderson this week.

"He's a phenomenal coach, great communicator, has a big-picture understanding of everything that's going on. I thought those two working in coordination and C.J.'s work ethic was really extremely important and influential on the success that they had today," McVay said.

Anderson said he had a lot of help getting prepared for the contest, crediting Peete, McVay, Gurley, quarterback Jared Goff, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth by name.

"Just a bunch — Todd, J.G., Whit, McVay coming in here at 5:30, Skip coming in at 5:30 in the morning, and doing everything that I possibly can to pick up the feel," Anderson said. "The good thing is that some of it was cross over [from other offenses], so that kind of helped.