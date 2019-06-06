10 Observations from OTA No. 10

7) As the Rams had last year during training camp, the team has a video board up during practice to help review plays through film in real time — much like a viewer at home would from instant replay. On Thursday, one practical application of that came through during 11-on-11 drills with the starters competing from both offense and defense. After an early play in the period, cornerback Marcus Peters and corners coach Aubrey Pleasant were discussing Peters' execution on a play. Pleasant then walked over to see the screen, and complimented Peters on his vision during the play.