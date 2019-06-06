After missing 2018 due to injury, DL Morgan Fox happy to be back

Working with DL coach Eric Henderson — better known around the facility as "Coach Henny" — has aided in Fox's development as well.

"Being with Coach Henny is awesome. He's a great guy and everything that he does is applicable to the game," Fox said. "He has such an attention to detail, it's just great to be back and performing to the level that this D-line is. They have a standard and all you want to do is meet it and Coach Henny is definitely doing his best to get everyone to and beyond that standard."

Throughout OTAs, Fox has been staying after on the field practice ends, getting in some extra reps with the sled, or tackling dummies. He says it's to help knock the rust off, make up for lost time. And with the opportunity in front of him, he's taking things day by day and only looking forward to the next event. For now, that's training camp.

"Sitting through training camp — I got surgery last year — I was at home while everyone was at training camp, so sometimes training camp drags on, but there's definitely days when you miss it," Fox said. "You miss being around the guys and just the experience of everything."

Then, it'll be contributing during the season. Fox feels like it's going to be a collaborative effort along the defensive line, with everyone contributing. And his goal is to be a reliable piece of the puzzle.