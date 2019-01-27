10 things to know about the Super Bowl

6) MOST VICTORIES

The Patriots, however, do not have the most Super Bowl victories. That distinction belongs to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who've won six in eight appearances. Pittsburgh last won the AFC in 2010, falling to the Packers in the Super Bowl. But just a couple years before, the Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

7) FOUR RAMS APPEARANCES

Super Bowl LIII will be the Rams' fourth appearance in the big game. While the franchise won two NFL Championship games before the AFL-NFL merger in 1945 (as the Cleveland Rams) and in 1951, the first NFC conference championship game in 1979, sending the L.A. Rams to Super Bowl XIV. The franchise didn't get back until the 1999 season as the St. Louis Rams, defeating the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. Next Sunday will be the franchise's first appearance in the big game since 2001, when the club lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI.

8) WHO'S NEVER BEEN?