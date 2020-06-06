Saturday, Jun 06, 2020 10:11 AM

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New England Patriots

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Continuing this year's offseason opponent breakdowns on theRams.com, up next is Los Angeles' Week 14 Thursday Night Football opponent, the New England Patriots.

2019

A 12-4 regular season record captured the Patriots' 17th AFC East division title in the last 19 seasons and the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture. However, a 20-13 loss to the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round gave New England its earliest postseason exit since the 2009 season, when it lost in the same round to the sixth-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

That result also represented just the third time in the Bill Belichick era (2000-present) that the Patriots lost their postseason opener. They have qualified for the playoffs in 17 of Belichick's 20 seasons so far.

Changes

The Patriots' all-time leading passer Tom Brady said goodbye to the organization and announced "his football journey will take place elsewhere" via Instagram in March. Although he signed a two-year extension prior to the 2019 season, Brady was eligible to become a free agent because the final two years of his contract actually voided, and the deal prohibited New England from placing the franchise tag or transition tag on him. He later signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent.

Another key member of their offense from the previous decade, tight end Rob Gronkowski, was traded along with a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round pick. Gronkowski retired in March 2019 but reportedly told the Patriots he wanted to resume his career with Brady and the Buccaneers. A trade was the only way for him to do so since he had one year left on his contract at the time he retired.

On special teams, New England released kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who originally joined the club as a fourth-round draft pick in 2006. Gostkowski departed as the Patriots' all-time leading scorer and most accurate field goal kicker in franchise history.

Head coach

Belichick enters his 21st season as head coach of the Patriots. Including playoff appearances, he has compiled a 267-94 overall record through 20 years with the franchise.

What to watch for

Rams defense vs. whoever starts at quarterback for the Patriots

Similar to its matchup with another AFC East team this season, Los Angeles' defense will be preparing for a new starting quarterback.

Will it be former Auburn standout and 2019 fourth-round pick Jarret Stidham under center, or will 12-year veteran Brian Hoyer be running the show? Stidham appeared in three games as a rookie, completing 2 of 4 pass attempts for 14 yards with one interception, while Hoyer is back with the organization for a third time.

By extension, it will also be interesting to see how different, if at all, the Patriots' offense looks with a different quarterback under center. Although there is continuity – offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels enters his 12th season in that position on New England's coaching staff – both Belichick and McDaniels will likely make some adjustments to better tailor the scheme to that player's strengths.

Related Content

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

Our 2020 offseason opponent breakdown series concludes with the Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 home opponent, the New York Jets. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 and Week 17 matchups against the Arizona Cardinals. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Our offseason opponent breakdowns continue with a look at the Los Angeles Rams' Week 11 Monday Night Football opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 10 home opponent and Week 16 road opponent, the Seattle Seahawks. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Miami Dolphins
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Miami Dolphins

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Los Angeles Rams' Week 8 road opponent, the Miami Dolphins.
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Chicago Bears
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Chicago Bears

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Los Angeles Rams' Week 7 Monday Night Football home opponent, the Chicago Bears. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 6 road opponent and Week 12 home opponent, the San Francisco 49ers. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Washington Redskins
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Washington Redskins

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Los Angeles Rams' Week 5 road opponent, the Washington Redskins. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Giants
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: New York Giants

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 4 home opponent, the New York Giants. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 3 road opponent, the Buffalo Bills. 
2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Philadelphia Eagles
news

2020 Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Philadelphia Eagles

Our offseason opponent breakdowns continue with a look at the Rams' Week 2 opponent: the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Advertising