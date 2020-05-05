Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams 2020 schedule coming Thursday 

May 04, 2020 at 05:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

This Thursday, the Rams find out when they will face each of their 2020 opponents with the 2020 NFL schedule release at 4:30 p.m. pacific time.

The Rams will learn when their inaugural game at SoFi Stadium will be and who they will play in the home opener. Will it be the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, the Dallas Cowboys or another opponent?

They will also find out how many primetime games they'll play this upcoming season at SoFi Stadium.

Looking to be there for every game inside the Rams new home? You don't have to wait for the schedule to be released. Great seating options are available starting at $105 per game and come with a seat license, great views of the field and priority access to other events.

For an enhanced experience, consider club seats with amenities such as VIP parking and entries, upscale food and beverage offerings and private club spaces. Suites – ranging from field level to luxury boxes a few sections up – are also available for the full season or specific games.

Check out the virtual venue to figure out which section is right for you and get a preview of the views.

Please visit therams.com/tickets to learn about all ticket options and purchase tickets directly from the team.

2020 HOME OPPONENTS

  • Seattle Seahawks
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Chicago Bears
  • New York Giants
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Jets

2020 AWAY OPPONENTS

  • Seattle Seahawks
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Redskins
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Related Content

news

2023 Suite Rental Deposits now available

Looking to secure priority access to your desired game, location and price point for your premium Rams home gameday experience in 2023? You can now do so via a fully-refundable suite rental deposit. Details here.

news

Los Angeles Rams and LAVA team to enhance fan engagement

LAVA's Realtime Data Experience™ platform enables the Rams to enhance the fan experience at SoFi Stadium—and beyond.

news

Rams' 2023 road opponents set - here's a preview

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are slated to face on the road for the 2023 regular season, presented by Hilton.

news

Rams' 2023 opponents finalized

A look at the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, presented by Hilton.

news

Rams' 2023 home opponents set - here's a preview

Here's who the Los Angeles Rams are slated to face at home at SoFi Stadium in 2023.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen to, and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Chargers on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

news

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Denver Broncos this Sunday, December 25 at 1:30 p.m. PT in a Week 16 Christmas Day clash presented by Nickelodeon.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen to and live stream Monday Night Football in Week 15

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Week 15's Monday Night Football game between between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

news

Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: David Silverman shares his appreciation for Woodland Hills and the Rams' return L.A.

In the final installment of a four-part guide giving the inside scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods, Rams Season Ticket Member David Silverman discusses his longtime appreciation for the team and what to do when you stay in Woodland Hills for game day.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Baker Mayfield's exciting first win as a Ram

Los Angeles Rams fans & more share their reactions to quarterback Baker Mayfield's exciting comeback win on Thursday Night Football.

Advertising