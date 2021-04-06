Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2021 NFL Draft: Top interior offensive linemen projected to be on the board when the Rams pick

Apr 06, 2021 at 10:12 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Various experts, whether through mock drafts or other projections, have identified offensive line (both interior and tackles), linebacker, edge rusher, defensive line, and cornerback as positions of needs for the Rams heading into this year's draft.

As part of our coverage leading into it, theRams.com will be compiling lists of the top prospects available at each position, focusing primarily on the prospects that will likely be on the board when Los Angeles is on the clock.

We start off the series with a look at the best interior offensive line options, based on experts' rankings.

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey (6-foot-4, 302 pounds)

With Austin Blythe signing with the Chiefs, it's not surprising to see experts connecting the dots and having the Rams potentially look for his replacement in the draft.

With the exception of one analyst – Brooks' NFL Media colleague Chad Reuter, who has Humphrey going 23rd overall in his latest mock – most projections (specifically The Draft Network, CBS and ESPN) slate Humphrey as a second-round pick. He started all 11 games at center for the Sooners last season and did not allow a sack across 401 pass plays, according to PFF data.

Illinois OG/C Kendrick Green (6-4, 315)

Green has both guard and center experience and was mentioned as a possibility for pick No. 57 when we asked NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah about the Rams' options there, though he might also potentially be a third-round option for the Rams – Renner slotted him 88th overall to the Rams, Reuter 96th to the Patriots.

Wisconsin-Whitewater C Quinn Meinerz (6-3, 320)

Meinerz was slated to the Rams at No. 57 overall by CBS' Josh Edwards, with most outlets also forecasting him in the mid- to late-second round range. He started exclusively at left guard in 2018 and 2019, but according to Reuter's draft profile has the traits to transition to center full-time in the NFL.

Ohio State C Josh Myers (6-5, 312)

Myers was who Reuter projected the Rams would use their No. 103 (compensatory) pick on in his latest mock draft. He started all 14 games at center in 2019, then all seven in 2020 for an Ohio State team that ranked in the Top 10 nationally in total offense and rushing offense each of the last two seasons.

Alabama C Landon Dickerson (6-6, 333)

Similar to Humphrey, he's regarded by Reuter as a potential first-round pick, but there are other analysts out there like The Draft Network's Drae Harris who could see him being available for the Rams at pick 57, likely because of his injury history. He managed to start in Alabama's first 11 games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the SEC championship game which required surgery, but still took home the Rimington Trophy (nation's top center) and unanimous first team All-American honors.

Besides center, Dickerson also has experience playing right guard.

Other prospects

  • Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis (6-3, 315): Brooks' No. 2 iOL prospect; Brugler's No. 5 offensive guard prospect, Renner's No. 3 iOL prospect. Projected third-round pick.
  • Georgia OG Ben Cleveland (6-6, 343): The Draft Network's No. 6 iOL prospect; Brugler's No. 9 offensive guard prospect, Renner's No. 7 iOL prospect. Projected fourth-round pick.
  • Tennessee OG Trey Smith (6-6, 321): Brooks' No. 2 iOL prospect, Brugler's No. 8 offensive guard prospect, Renner's No. 6 iOL prospect.
  • Alabama OG Deonte Brown (6-3, 364): The Draft Network's No. 9 iOL prospect, Brugler's No. 6 offensive guard prospect, Renner's No. 8 iOL prospect.

PHOTOS: Interior offensive linemen projected to be available for Rams in 2021 NFL Draft

Take a look at top interior offensive linemen projected to be on the board when the Rams pick during the 2021 NFL Draft

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers (71) lines up against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
1 / 15

Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Myers (71) lines up against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State C Josh Myers Myers helped Ohio State produce the Big Ten's No. 1 rushing attack during his junior season, and his overall performance in seven starts earned him first team All-Big Ten recognition for the national runner-up Buckeyes. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
2 / 15

Ohio State C Josh Myers

Myers helped Ohio State produce the Big Ten's No. 1 rushing attack during his junior season, and his overall performance in seven starts earned him first team All-Big Ten recognition for the national runner-up Buckeyes.

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) is congratulated by offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, left, after Epstein's touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. With them are tight end Austin Roberts (36) and lineman Kendrick Green. Illinois won 38-17. (AP Photo/David Boe)
3 / 15

Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) is congratulated by offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, left, after Epstein's touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. With them are tight end Austin Roberts (36) and lineman Kendrick Green. Illinois won 38-17. (AP Photo/David Boe)

David Boe/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown (65) prepares to block against Norte Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
4 / 15

Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown (65) prepares to block against Norte Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman Deonte Brown of Alabama (65) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
5 / 15

American Team offensive lineman Deonte Brown of Alabama (65) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes of Nebraska (67)and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin–Whitewater (DIII) (71) practice during the National team the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
6 / 15

National Team offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes of Nebraska (67)and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin–Whitewater (DIII) (71) practice during the National team the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin–Whitewater (DIII) (71) run a drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
7 / 15

National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin–Whitewater (DIII) (71) run a drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) sets up against Oklahoma during the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game Wednesday, Dec.30, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
8 / 15

Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey (56) sets up against Oklahoma during the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game Wednesday, Dec.30, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, center, prepares to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Waco, Texas. Humphrey was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)
9 / 15

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey, center, prepares to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Baylor in Waco, Texas. Humphrey was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)

Ray Carlin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (74) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
10 / 15

Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (74) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (74) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
11 / 15

Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (74) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) blocks in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Trey Smith is a candidate for the Outland Trophy, as the outstanding interior lineman. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
12 / 15

FILE - Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) blocks in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. Trey Smith is a candidate for the Outland Trophy, as the outstanding interior lineman. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press All RIghts Reserved
Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) blocks against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
13 / 15

Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) blocks against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
14 / 15

Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, in Glendale, Ariz. Davis was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
15 / 15

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) plays during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, in Glendale, Ariz. Davis was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Linebackers and offensive linemen are popular picks for Rams three weeks away from draft week

Experts' latest 2021 NFL Draft projections have the Rams using their early picks on offensive linemen and linebackers. 
news

Rams offseason roster overview heading into draft month

Here's where Rams' roster stands with the 2021 NFL Draft four weeks away. 
news

Notable No. 57 overall selections in NFL Draft history

Who have been some of the top players chosen with the 57th overall pick in the NFL Draft through the years?  
news

NFL expands regular season to 17 games, here's what Rams fans should know

The NFL is adding a 17th regular season game beginning this year. Here's what this means for current and prospective Rams season ticket holders.
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Predictions for Rams one month away from 2021 NFL Draft 

One month out from the 2021 NFL Draft, here's what experts' latest projections are for the Rams. 
news

DeSean Jackson's arrival helps address offseason priority

Looking to create more explosive plays on offense, the Los Angeles Rams via free agency added one of the best to ever do it in wide receiver DeSean Jackson. 
news

Matthew Stafford can cement legacy in Los Angeles

With Matthew Stafford now under center for the Rams, J.B. Long discusses the expectations for him in his debut season and why there is reason to believe bringing him on board makes the Rams one of the off-season's biggest winners.
news

Five things to know about DeSean Jackson

Here are five things you should know about new Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
news

Rams signing "perfect time" for LA homecoming for DeSean Jackson

For new Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson, everything aligned perfectly for a return to Los Angeles. 
news

Four-year deal rewarding for Leonard Floyd, but he still sees more work to be done

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd's hard work paid off with a new four-year contract from the Rams, but that doesn't mean his work is finished. 
news

Les Snead: "Special athlete" Leonard Floyd is "more than just an edge rusher" for Rams

The re-signing of outside linebacker Leonard Floyd marked a departure from the  Rams' approach to the edge rusher position over the last two years, but for good reason.
Advertising