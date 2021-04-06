2021 NFL Draft: Top interior offensive linemen projected to be on the board when the Rams pick

Various experts, whether through mock drafts or other projections, have identified offensive line (both interior and tackles), linebacker, edge rusher, defensive line, and cornerback as positions of needs for the Rams heading into this year's draft.

As part of our coverage leading into it, theRams.com will be compiling lists of the top prospects available at each position, focusing primarily on the prospects that will likely be on the board when Los Angeles is on the clock.

We start off the series with a look at the best interior offensive line options, based on experts' rankings.

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey (6-foot-4, 302 pounds)

With Austin Blythe signing with the Chiefs, it's not surprising to see experts connecting the dots and having the Rams potentially look for his replacement in the draft.

With the exception of one analyst – Brooks' NFL Media colleague Chad Reuter, who has Humphrey going 23rd overall in his latest mock – most projections (specifically The Draft Network, CBS and ESPN) slate Humphrey as a second-round pick. He started all 11 games at center for the Sooners last season and did not allow a sack across 401 pass plays, according to PFF data.

Illinois OG/C Kendrick Green (6-4, 315)

Green has both guard and center experience and was mentioned as a possibility for pick No. 57 when we asked NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah about the Rams' options there, though he might also potentially be a third-round option for the Rams – Renner slotted him 88th overall to the Rams, Reuter 96th to the Patriots.

Wisconsin-Whitewater C Quinn Meinerz (6-3, 320)

Meinerz was slated to the Rams at No. 57 overall by CBS' Josh Edwards, with most outlets also forecasting him in the mid- to late-second round range. He started exclusively at left guard in 2018 and 2019, but according to Reuter's draft profile has the traits to transition to center full-time in the NFL.

Ohio State C Josh Myers (6-5, 312)

Myers was who Reuter projected the Rams would use their No. 103 (compensatory) pick on in his latest mock draft. He started all 14 games at center in 2019, then all seven in 2020 for an Ohio State team that ranked in the Top 10 nationally in total offense and rushing offense each of the last two seasons.

Alabama C Landon Dickerson (6-6, 333)

Similar to Humphrey, he's regarded by Reuter as a potential first-round pick, but there are other analysts out there like The Draft Network's Drae Harris who could see him being available for the Rams at pick 57, likely because of his injury history. He managed to start in Alabama's first 11 games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the SEC championship game which required surgery, but still took home the Rimington Trophy (nation's top center) and unanimous first team All-American honors.

Besides center, Dickerson also has experience playing right guard.

Other prospects