2023 Free Agency: John Wolford signs with Bucs

May 09, 2023 at 10:08 AM
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

John Wolford is Tampa Bay-bound.

The former Rams backup quarterback signed with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, the club announced.

Originally arriving in Los Angeles in 2019 after a season with the Arizona Hotshots of the defunct Alliance of American Football, Wolford spent his first season in L.A. on its practice squad before serving as the backup to Jared Goff (2020) then Matthew Stafford (2021 and 2022). Across those three seasons, he completed 58.7 percent of his pass attempts for 626 yards with one touchdown against five interceptions while starting in four of the seven games he appeared in.

Wolford reunites with former Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield and former Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines, both of whom Tampa Bay signed earlier in free agency to one-year deals.

