2023 Free Agency: John Wolford signs with Bucs

Originally arriving in Los Angeles in 2019 after a season with the Arizona Hotshots of the defunct Alliance of American Football, Wolford spent his first season in L.A. on its practice squad before serving as the backup to Jared Goff (2020) then Matthew Stafford (2021 and 2022). Across those three seasons, he completed 58.7 percent of his pass attempts for 626 yards with one touchdown against five interceptions while starting in four of the seven games he appeared in.