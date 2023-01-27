Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2023 Suite Rental Deposits now available

Jan 27, 2023 at 09:58 AM

Last season saw a record year for suite sales at SoFi Stadium, with fans enjoying on-field views from cabanas, local chef-inspired cuisine and VIP access for some of the biggest NFL games.

As the Rams prepare to bounce back from an injury-ridden 2022 season hosting some of the NFL's top teams in 2023  – including the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and more – companies and individuals looking to enjoy that championship standard for luxury gameday experiences can now be among the first to select a game and suite type by placing a $2,500 refundable deposit.

Placing a refundable suite rental deposit will provide three main benefits to fans:

  1. Gain first access to rent a suite for a desired game, suite type, and price point at the time of the NFL schedule being announced in mid-May.
  2. Price lock for a desired suite during the exclusive deposit conversion window as prices may increase once opened to the general public.
  3. Work with a dedicated sales consultant during an exclusive window prior to and throughout the NFL's schedule release to understand all suite and game options.

A limited number of suites will be available for rent each game, and priority will be determined by the order in which deposits were received. Don't miss out on your chance to have first access to suite rentals by placing a deposit now. Last season, top games sold out during the exclusive deposit window, so be sure to place your deposit soon.

All suites come with a food and beverage package included (premium in-suite catering in partnership with local chefs), plus on-site parking, VIP entrances, a climate-controlled environment as well as luxury finishes and technology. These spaces also offer views and vantage points, ranging from the field level to the 50-yard line.

To learn more about suite options and amenities, visit www.ramssuites.com. Suites will be available for purchase once the NFL schedule is released. Full season suite options are limited and you can register your interest through www.ramssuites.com.

