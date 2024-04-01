 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest Rams projections three weeks away from draft week

Apr 01, 2024 at 10:00 AM
April is here, which means the 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner.

Here's a look at what experts think the Rams might do with their selections. Projections are for the 19th overall pick (Rams' first-rounder) unless noted otherwise.

NFL.com

Date: March 28

Expert: Charles Davis, NFL Media Analyst

The pick: Oregon QB Bo Nix (pictured above)

Notes: While most mocks have had the Rams going defense in wake of Aaron Donald's retirement, Davis predicts Los Angeles selecting a successor to Matthew Stafford.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Nix ended his five-year college career breaking the NCAA's single-season record for completion percentage at 77.44%, surpassing former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones' 77.36% in 2020. Nix also threw for 4,508 yards with 45 touchdowns against just three interceptions in his final collegiate season.

"With Matthew Stafford heading into his age-36 season, Sean McVay finds his next pupil to groom for the QB1 role," Davis writes.

ESPN (subscription required to read)

Date: March 27

Expert: Matt Miller, NFL Draft Analyst

The pick: Florida State DE Jared Verse

Notes: The 6-foot-4, 254-pound Verse recorded nine sacks, 41 total tackles, 11 QB hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick for the Seminoles in 11 games played last season.

"He is relentless with high-effort production -- Verse helped lead FSU to an undefeated regular season with nine sacks and 50 pressures," Miller wrote as part of his analysis. "He's a plug-and-play 4-3 defensive end starter with Trey Hendrickson-like ability."

CBS Sports

Date: March 28

Expert: Chris Trapasso, NFL Draft and young NFL player analyst

The pick: Illinois DL Jer'Zhan Newton (28th overall, via projected trade back with Bills)

Notes:Newton was a popular pick in the previous roundup of mock drafts, with Trapasso likewise pointing to the void left by Donald dictating this pick.

The 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, AP Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and a consensus All-American, Newton (6-2, 304) recorded 52 total tackles (8.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, nine QB hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four blocked kicks for the Fighting Illini last season.

"There's an Aaron Donald-sized hole to fill in the middle of the Rams defense, and while they won't expect Newton to fill that void alone, he has the upfield pass-rush ability to help the cause," Trapasso writes. "The Rams get Buffalo's second-round pick, (No. 60) in this swap that includes Los Angeles' second third-round pick (No. 99)."

