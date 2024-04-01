2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest Rams projections three weeks away from draft week

Date: March 28

Expert: Charles Davis, NFL Media Analyst

The pick: Oregon QB Bo Nix (pictured above)

Notes: While most mocks have had the Rams going defense in wake of Aaron Donald's retirement, Davis predicts Los Angeles selecting a successor to Matthew Stafford.

The 6-foot-2, 214-pound Nix ended his five-year college career breaking the NCAA's single-season record for completion percentage at 77.44%, surpassing former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones' 77.36% in 2020. Nix also threw for 4,508 yards with 45 touchdowns against just three interceptions in his final collegiate season.

"With Matthew Stafford heading into his age-36 season, Sean McVay finds his next pupil to groom for the QB1 role," Davis writes.

Date: March 27

Expert: Matt Miller, NFL Draft Analyst

The pick: Florida State DE Jared Verse

Notes: The 6-foot-4, 254-pound Verse recorded nine sacks, 41 total tackles, 11 QB hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick for the Seminoles in 11 games played last season.

"He is relentless with high-effort production -- Verse helped lead FSU to an undefeated regular season with nine sacks and 50 pressures," Miller wrote as part of his analysis. "He's a plug-and-play 4-3 defensive end starter with Trey Hendrickson-like ability."

Date: March 28

Expert: Chris Trapasso, NFL Draft and young NFL player analyst

The pick: Illinois DL Jer'Zhan Newton (28th overall, via projected trade back with Bills)

Notes:Newton was a popular pick in the previous roundup of mock drafts, with Trapasso likewise pointing to the void left by Donald dictating this pick.

The 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, AP Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and a consensus All-American, Newton (6-2, 304) recorded 52 total tackles (8.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, nine QB hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four blocked kicks for the Fighting Illini last season.