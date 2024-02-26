2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: What do experts' Rams projections look like as combine week gets underway?

Date: Feb. 20

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media Analyst

The pick(s): Oregon IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson (pictured above)

Notes:By selecting Powers-Johnson, Jeremiah says the Rams would get "one of the steadiest players in the draft."

"Powers-Johnson can anchor their offensive line for the next decade," Jeremiah writes.

The 6-foot-3, 334-pound Powers-Johnson played four of the five offensive line positions in his three season with the Ducks. More recently, he didn't allow a sack and surrendered only one pressure across 471 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, on his way to unanimous All-American recognition and winning the Rimington Trophy (nation's best center).

Date: Feb. 26

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, Associate Editor, NFL

The pick(s): Clemson CB Nate Wiggins

Notes:Wiggins popped up as a projection by two different experts in the previous Mock Draft Roundup, and appears again here as a projected selection by Middlehurst-Schwartz.

Wiggins registered 29 total tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions (one returned 98 yards for a touchdown) in 10 games for the Tigers last season.

"When it comes to pure coverage ability, few can match what the 6-2, 185-pound Wiggins can offer," Middlehurst-Schwartz writes. "Though he's still a work in progress when it comes to being a physical presence in the run game and at the catch point, he's the kind of prospect the cornerback-needy Rams should covet."

Date: Feb. 26

Expert: Connor Livesay, Senior NFL Draft Writer

The pick(s): Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (Round 1, Pick 19); Michigan DL Kris Jenkins (Round 2, Pick 61); Georgia S Javon Bullard (Round 3, Pick 83); Troy EDGE Javon Solomon (Round 3, Pick 100, projected compensatory).

Notes:DeJean, 6-1, 203, was unanimous consensus All-American in 2023 after tallying 41 total tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups while starting the Hawkeyes' first 10 games prior to suffering a season-ending injury in practice.

Jenkins, 6-3, 305, started all 15 games on the Wolverines' defensive line, collecting 37 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception last season.

An AP All-SEC Second Team choice, Bullard (5-11, 195) started all 12 games he played in and posted the third-most tackles on the Bulldogs' defense with 56. He also added two interceptions and five pass breakups.