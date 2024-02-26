 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: What do experts' Rams projections look like as combine week gets underway?

Feb 26, 2024 at 11:44 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Combine week is officially here, so it's another good time to check in on experts' projections for how they think the Rams will use their early 2024 NFL Draft picks.

Here's what those forecasts look like as of Feb. 26. All projections are for the Rams' first-round pick (19th overall), unless noted otherwise.

Lindsey Wasson/AP

NFL.com - Jeremiah Mock 2.0

Date: Feb. 20

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media Analyst

The pick(s): Oregon IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson (pictured above)

Notes:By selecting Powers-Johnson, Jeremiah says the Rams would get "one of the steadiest players in the draft."

"Powers-Johnson can anchor their offensive line for the next decade," Jeremiah writes.

The 6-foot-3, 334-pound Powers-Johnson played four of the five offensive line positions in his three season with the Ducks. More recently, he didn't allow a sack and surrendered only one pressure across 471 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, on his way to unanimous All-American recognition and winning the Rimington Trophy (nation's best center).

USA TODAY

Date: Feb. 26

Expert: Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, Associate Editor, NFL

The pick(s): Clemson CB Nate Wiggins

Notes:Wiggins popped up as a projection by two different experts in the previous Mock Draft Roundup, and appears again here as a projected selection by Middlehurst-Schwartz.

Wiggins registered 29 total tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions (one returned 98 yards for a touchdown) in 10 games for the Tigers last season.

"When it comes to pure coverage ability, few can match what the 6-2, 185-pound Wiggins can offer," Middlehurst-Schwartz writes. "Though he's still a work in progress when it comes to being a physical presence in the run game and at the catch point, he's the kind of prospect the cornerback-needy Rams should covet."

The 33rd Team

Date: Feb. 26

Expert: Connor Livesay, Senior NFL Draft Writer

The pick(s): Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (Round 1, Pick 19); Michigan DL Kris Jenkins (Round 2, Pick 61); Georgia S Javon Bullard (Round 3, Pick 83); Troy EDGE Javon Solomon (Round 3, Pick 100, projected compensatory).

Notes:DeJean, 6-1, 203, was unanimous consensus All-American in 2023 after tallying 41 total tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups while starting the Hawkeyes' first 10 games prior to suffering a season-ending injury in practice.

Jenkins, 6-3, 305, started all 15 games on the Wolverines' defensive line, collecting 37 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception last season.

An AP All-SEC Second Team choice, Bullard (5-11, 195) started all 12 games he played in and posted the third-most tackles on the Bulldogs' defense with 56. He also added two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Solomon had 56 total tackles (18 for loss), 15 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 14 games for the Trojans last season.

