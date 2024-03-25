2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Rams projections with draft weekend one month away

The 2024 NFL Draft is officially one month away. Here's a look at what experts think the Rams might do with their selections. Projections are for the 19th overall pick (Rams' first-rounder) unless noted otherwise.

Date: March 23

Expert: Chad Reuter, NFL Draft Analyst

The pick: Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton (32nd overall, via projected trade with Chiefs)

Notes: In this four-round mock, Reuter projects the Rams to trade back in the first round, from 19 to 32, with the Chiefs and grab Newton, who popped up in forecasts last week.

The 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, AP Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and a consensus All-American, Newton (6-2, 304) recorded 52 total tackles (8.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, nine QB hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four blocked kicks for the Fighting Illini last season.

Date: March 25

Expert: Brad Spielberger, Salary Cap Analyst

The pick: Texas iDL Byron Murphy II

Notes:Projections continue to favor an interior defensive lineman in wake of Aaron Donald's retirement earlier this month, and Spielberger has the Rams going with the 6-0 1/2, 297 Murphy.

"We would never put the pressure of an Aaron Donald comparison on any prospect, but Murphy is the twitchy interior pass rusher in this class who has the highest upside going forward as a disruptive three-technique," Spielberger writes. "The Rams look to have hit a home run in 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Kobie Turner, and here they create an interior duo for years to come."

Murphy started all 14 games for the Longhorns last season, producing 29 tackles (8.5 for loss) and 5.0 sacks while scoring two touchdowns on offense (one rushing, one receiving). He was named First-Team All-Big 12 and a Associated Press Second-Team All-American.

Date: March 21

Expert: Ryan Wilson, NFL and NFL Draft writer

The pick: Newton

Notes:See above for notes on Newton.

Date: March 19

Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Draft Analyst

The pick: UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

Notes: Latu has been a popular pick in mock drafts for the Rams and resurfaces again here.

The 2023 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, the 6-5, 259 Latu led the FBS with 1.8 tackles per game en route to winning the Lombardi Award and Ted Hendricks Award (nation's top collegiate defensive end). He is also ranked No. 18 inonJeremiah's current Top 50 prospects list.

"I think adding a complementary edge rusher makes a lot of sense, with 2023 rookie sensation Kobie Turner the main man in the middle following Aaron Donald's retirement," Jeremiah writes. "Latu is the most natural pass rusher in the class."

Date: March 19

Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., Football Analyst

The pick: Murphy

Notes:See above for statistics and other notes on Murphy.