3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Lions

The Los Angeles Rams (5-1) are back home for Week 7 hosting the Lions (0-6), seeking to extend their win streak to three games.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Keep Swift contained

Running back D'Andre Swift is the Lions' all-purpose back, capable of making plays in the passing game and ripping off explosive runs in the run game – he has 509 total yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns through six games.

Similar to Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Swift is one of the Lions' top offensive weapons. If Swift is available to play (listed as questionable with a groin injury), ensuring they stay out of the endzone, or even in field goal range, starts by swarming to Swift and minimizing the damage he does with the ball in his hands. That places importance on the Rams' defensive line getting penetration against the run and the Rams linebackers staying disciplined in coverage.

2) Don't let Hockenson get going

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has been Lions quarterback Jared Goff's top target, amassing 44 receptions for 311 yards and two touchdowns through the first six games.

At 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds, he's a big target in the redzone for Goff, but he's also capable of making plays between the 20-yard lines too. If limiting Swift is priority No. 1, priority No. 2 is disrupting the Goff-to-Hockenson connection, if Hockenson ends up playing (listed as questionable with a knee injry

3) Play a clean game offensively

For the third-straight week, the Rams offense will go against a defense that statistically ranks near the bottom of the league in total yards allowed. However, as seen last week against the Giants, the only way to take advantage of that is by minimizing mistakes – as in, turnovers, penalties and sacks.

If the offense runs smoothly and cleans up its uncharacteristic mistakes against the Giants, it will go a long way in securing a victory on Sunday.