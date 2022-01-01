3 Keys to winning for the Rams against the Ravens

The Rams (11-4) head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens (8-7) in a battle between the current No. 3 seed in the NFC and a team in the hunt for an AFC Wild Card spot, respectively. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Contain the edges

Whether Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley starts at quarterback, both are capable of using their legs to make off-schedule plays in the passing game or pick up big chunks of yards while scrambling.

It will be critical for the Rams to stay disciplined on the edges, whether it be their outside linebackers or defensive linemen lined up outside the tackles, in order to minimize either player's impact and increase their chances of winning on Sunday.

2) Stop the run

Despite injuries decimating their running back room and affecting Jackson's availability, the Ravens have still managed to produce of the NFL's best rushing offenses this season.

Their 137.7 yards per game are fifth-most in the league entering Week 17, with help from players like Huntley, running back Devonta Freeman and running back Latavius Murray.

Similar to the Vikings game, the personnel may be different for the Ravens, but the message remains the same for the Rams: Stopping the run will be key.

3) Limit Ravens TE Mark Andrews

No matter if Jackson or Huntley has been under center this season, Andrews has been among the NFL's most productive tight ends with 93 receptions for 1,187 yards and nine touchdowns. His receptions and receiving yards are career-highs and lead all tight ends this season, and he's one touchdown shy of tying his career high in that category.

A reliable blocker and pass-catcher, minimizing Andrews' impact will go a long way toward a victory on Sunday.