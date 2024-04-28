3 takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's press conference following Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft: Common trait across all 10 picks, four selections used on defensive front, what impact those four players could have on defense 

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay met with local media Saturday following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, discussing the trait shared by each of their 10 players drafted, using four of those 10 picks toward the defensive front, and what those four additions could allow them to do differently on that side of the ball.

More on those 3 key takeaways from that conversation below:

Mental toughness a strength for entire draft class

When McVay spoke about the "consistent makeup" for all 10 selections, he talked throughout Saturday's press conference about mental toughness, which is evident throughout each of those 10 players' journeys.

"It's all projections, but there was a resume and a body of work that all 10 of these players had, that there was a consensus, there was a consistent and really unanimous good vibes and feel from both his (Snead's) group, from our coaching staff and ultimately our organization," McVay said.

Targeting the defensive front with four selections

The Rams used five of their 10 picks on defense, and four of those selections went toward players along the front seven in Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Brennan Jackson and Tyler Davis.

It was going to be an obvious need to find more players who could affect opposing quarterbacks with Aaron Donald retiring, and McVay was excited about the way they were able to attack it.

"To be able to get two guys on the edge, two guys inside that we feel like can affect the game in a positive way, that was something that we had identified," McVay said.

New additions on defensive front will give Rams chance to explore some ways to "push the envelope" with what they do on that side of ball

McVay emphasized that those incoming players will have to earn their opportunities and roles, but he's excited about the possibilities for what they could bring to what they already do, as well as potential new wrinkles to that unit.