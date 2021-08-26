McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to undergo minor procedure on knee, will miss "the next few weeks" 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Thursday that defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson will undergo a minor procedure on his knee and be out for "the next few weeks."
Robinson is entering his second season with the Rams after signing a two-year deal with them in late April of last year. In his first season, he finished with 12 total tackles, one pass breakup and one blocked kick in eight games.
McVay also said Thursday that they're still working through outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's shoulder stinger.
"There potentially could be, but we're still working through that right now," McVay said, when asked by a reporter if there could be any long-term concern about Okoronkwo. "And what exactly comes of that, we're kind of in the wait and see (mode) with how he responds to some of the treatment that we're going through right now."
McVay said Okoronkwo's diagnosis hasn't changed.
Okoronkwo posted 12 total tackles, one pass breakup and one sack in 10 games last season.