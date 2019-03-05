After seeing sparse playing time as rookies, Rams 2018 draft class may step into bigger roles in 2019

For instance, it's no coincidence the Rams rolled Noteboom out for meaningful minutes in auditions of sorts with one of the league's top (and aging) offensive line.

Snead provided the example of the 37-year-old veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth working with the youths of quarterback Jared Goff's protective power for one more year, after the big man announced a 2019 return to football for a 14th season in February.

"Next year, that's a big bonus — you got one of our pillars in the locker room back — that's an even bigger bonus," Snead said. "He'll still be able to help develop some of our young offensive linemen that we drafted last year and we'll draft this year to take over the reins when he does decide to move on."

"Once you get in the season where, usually your first guys and some of those alternates that are playing in a situational role, they get the majority of the work," McVay said. "So I think it is important to be able to find some time with your coaches to develop those guys whether it be individual period, or if you have enough bodies you can create some competitive periods."