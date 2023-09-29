Friday notebook: Alaric Jackson likely game-time decision for Week 4 at Colts; Cooper Kupp to return to practice next week

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams offensive lineman ﻿Alaric Jackson﻿ (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts (10 a.m. PT, FOX), according to head coach Sean McVay, who also indicated Jackson will likely be a true game-time decision for the contest.

The Rams had not practiced yet at the time McVay spoke with reporters Friday morning. McVay said Jackson will "do some stuff with our guys" in Friday's practice.

"I'll find out in a little bit," McVay said, when asked if he expected Jackson to play Sunday. "It'll probably come all the way down to a game-time decision."

Should Jackson be unavailable, McVay said there's a "possibility" of moving offensive lineman ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ from right guard to left tackle, but "we're working through a couple different things."

"If that's the case, you'll find out before kickoff," McVay said.

Meanwhile, McVay said there's a "good chance" of offensive lineman ﻿Kevin Dotson﻿ getting a jersey – meaning, being on the 48-man gameday roster – on Sunday.

Kupp's 21-day activation window to start next week

McVay confirmed wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ (hamstring) will return to practice next week, indicating next week is when the team will start the 21-day activation window for Kupp.

Kupp has missed the Rams' first four games of the season while being on Injured Reserve as he worked through the re-aggravation of his hamstring injury from training camp. McVay previously said that injury "really just didn't go in alignment with when those things occur and other situations and under similar circumstances." That led to Kupp visiting a specialist in Minnesota earlier this month to get to the root of those issues.

McVay said he "100 percent" values Kupp's opinion when it comes to how Kupp feels from a game activation standpoint. McVay said the Rams won't be reckless, but that Kupp also knows his body.