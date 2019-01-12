As expected, Gurley is active for Rams vs. Cowboys

There were no surprises on the Rams' inactives list, as running back Todd Gurley is active and in the starting lineup for Los Angeles for the first time since Week 15.
C.J. Anderson and John Kelly are the two active reserve running backs for the Rams against the Cowboys on Saturday.
At outside linebacker, Matt Longacre is also active — likely because of Dallas' run-heavy scheme. Dante Fowler and Samson Ebukam are still the expected starters at that position, though.
On the other side, wide receiver Cole Beasley is active despite not practicing all week with an ankle injury.
Below are the full lists of inactives for both teams. Kickoff is slated for 5:15 pacific on FOX.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
DB Darious Williams
RB Justin Davis
OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
OLB Trevon Young
OL Jamil Demby
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day
DT Tanzel Smart
DALLAS COWBOYS
QB Mike White
S Darian Thompson
RB Darius Jackson
LB Chris Covington
DE Dorance Armstrong
DT Daniel Ross
DL David Irving