As expected, Gurley is active for Rams vs. Cowboys

Jan 12, 2019 at 03:55 PM
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

There were no surprises on the Rams' inactives list, as running back Todd Gurley is active and in the starting lineup for Los Angeles for the first time since Week 15.

C.J. Anderson and John Kelly are the two active reserve running backs for the Rams against the Cowboys on Saturday.

At outside linebacker, Matt Longacre is also active — likely because of Dallas' run-heavy scheme. Dante Fowler and Samson Ebukam are still the expected starters at that position, though.

On the other side, wide receiver Cole Beasley is active despite not practicing all week with an ankle injury.

Below are the full lists of inactives for both teams. Kickoff is slated for 5:15 pacific on FOX.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DB Darious Williams

RB Justin Davis

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

OLB Trevon Young

OL Jamil Demby

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

DT Tanzel Smart

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Mike White

S Darian Thompson

RB Darius Jackson

LB Chris Covington

DE Dorance Armstrong

DT Daniel Ross

DL David Irving

