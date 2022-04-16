Assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown embraces getting out of comfort zone by working with new position group

Ultimately, Brown decided the move was in his best interest for his overall career growth and development.

"Places of comfort are great, but you never grow from places of comfort," Brown said.

For Brown, this new role will allow him to be more involved and have more input in the passing game while gaining exposure to blocking techniques and the routes and concepts pertaining to the tight end position. That involvement in those conversations is not something he's had throughout his coaching career when he's coached running backs.

"Obviously, we do everything together for the most part when it comes to group installs that (head coach) Sean (McVay) and (offensive coordinator) Liam (Coen) will run when it comes to the pass game installs," Brown said. "But being able to have a chance to actually coach those routes and those concepts, (and) like I said before, having an opportunity to be able to be involved when it comes to up front combinations between our tackles and our tight ends, individual blocking with those guys versus different techniques, whether it be a six technique, a nine technique, an eight technique or six on the backside of it, the thought process kind of went into being able to continue to develop and grow which is always appreciated and looking forward to it."

Brown said that when he first got into coaching, he didn't think about striving to be an offensive coordinator or a head coach. His goal was just to figure out how to be the best at what he was asked to do, which was coach running backs. Even coming to the NFL, he aimed to establish himself as one of the best at that in the league, and potentially get a run game coordinator title down the road, and see what happens from there. Part of the reason for that was because there weren't a lot of examples of black coordinators and head coaches when he began his journey.

Ultimately, Brown's focus on controlling what he can control and excelling in his current role.