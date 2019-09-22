Austin Blythe, Tyler Higbee inactive for Rams Week 3 matchup at Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – After sustaining injuries in last week's home opening win over the Saints, Rams OL Austin Blythe (ankle) and TE Tyler Higbee (chest) are inactive for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Browns.

Blythe did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, then logged a limited practice Friday and was considered questionable heading into the game. Higbee did not practice at all this week and was ruled out on Friday.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, CB David Long Jr. and OT Bobby Evans are inactive for Los Angeles for the third consecutive week. DL Greg Gaines, who made his NFL debut against the Saints, is also inactive. WR Nsimba Webster rounded out the list.

The Browns' secondary, meanwhile, will be without four starters in safeties Morgan Burnett (quad) and Damarious Randall (concussion) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring).