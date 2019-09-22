Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Austin Blythe, Tyler Higbee inactive for Rams Week 3 matchup at Browns

Sep 22, 2019 at 04:08 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

CLEVELAND, Ohio – After sustaining injuries in last week's home opening win over the Saints, Rams OL Austin Blythe (ankle) and TE Tyler Higbee (chest) are inactive for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Browns.

Blythe did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, then logged a limited practice Friday and was considered questionable heading into the game. Higbee did not practice at all this week and was ruled out on Friday.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, CB David Long Jr. and OT Bobby Evans are inactive for Los Angeles for the third consecutive week. DL Greg Gaines, who made his NFL debut against the Saints, is also inactive. WR Nsimba Webster rounded out the list.

The Browns' secondary, meanwhile, will be without four starters in safeties Morgan Burnett (quad) and Damarious Randall (concussion) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring).

Below are the full lists of inactives for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT on FOX.

inactives_16x9 (2)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Nsimba Webster

DB David Long Jr.

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

OL Austin Blythe

OL Bobby Evans

TE Tyler Higbee

DL Greg Gaines

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DB Denzel Ward

DB Damarious Randall

DB Greedy Williams

DB Morgan Burnett

OL Kendall Lamm

OL Chris Hubbard

WR Rashard Higgins

Related Content

news

Injury Report 2/11: Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom placed on Injured Reserve; Rams otherwise carry no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

A look at the final injury report leading into Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 1/21: Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful for Divisional Round at Bucs

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Injury Report 1/15: Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful, Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play vs. Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Wild Card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 1/7: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 18 vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 18 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

news

Injury Report 12/31: Taylor Rapp, Greg Gaines and Leonard Floyd questionable for Week 17 at Ravens; Rapp and Gaines expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Injury Report 12/24: Greg Gaines questionable for Week 16 at Vikings

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings.

news

Injury Report 12/20: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 15 vs. Seahawks

A look at the final injury report leading into Tuesday's Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 12/11: Brian Allen doubtful, Terrell Lewis and Dont'e Deayon questionable for Monday Night Football at Cardinals

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

Injury Report 12/3: Ben Skowronek good to go; Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr., Rob Havenstein and David Long Jr. questionable for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Injury Report 11/26: Leonard Floyd carries no designation, Dont'e Deayon and Ben Skowronek questionable for Week 12 at Packers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.

news

Injury Report 11/13: Von Miller questionable but expected to play; Brian Allen and Darious Williams questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Monday night's Week 10 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

news

Injury Report 11/5: Sebastian Joseph-Day out; Robert Woods, Jalen Ramsey and Ernest Jones questionable but expected to play; Von Miller gametime decision vs. Titans

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday night's Week 9 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.

Advertising