Austin Blythe, Tyler Higbee inactive for Rams Week 3 matchup at Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – After sustaining injuries in last week's home opening win over the Saints, Rams OL Austin Blythe (ankle) and TE Tyler Higbee (chest) are inactive for Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Browns.
Blythe did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, then logged a limited practice Friday and was considered questionable heading into the game. Higbee did not practice at all this week and was ruled out on Friday.
LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, CB David Long Jr. and OT Bobby Evans are inactive for Los Angeles for the third consecutive week. DL Greg Gaines, who made his NFL debut against the Saints, is also inactive. WR Nsimba Webster rounded out the list.
The Browns' secondary, meanwhile, will be without four starters in safeties Morgan Burnett (quad) and Damarious Randall (concussion) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring).
Below are the full lists of inactives for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT on FOX.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Nsimba Webster
DB David Long Jr.
OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
OL Austin Blythe
OL Bobby Evans
TE Tyler Higbee
DL Greg Gaines
CLEVELAND BROWNS
DB Denzel Ward
DB Damarious Randall
DB Greedy Williams
DB Morgan Burnett
OL Kendall Lamm
OL Chris Hubbard
WR Rashard Higgins