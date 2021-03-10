Rams awarded two compensatory third-round picks, one compensatory fourth-round pick in 2021 NFL Draft

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have been awarded two compensatory third-round picks (Nos. 101 and 103 overall) and one compensatory fourth-round pick (No. 141 overall), the NFL announced Wednesday, giving them seven total selections in this year's draft.

The addition of the pair of compensatory third-round picks gives Los Angeles three in that round next month. The fourth-round compensatory pick gives the Rams a selection in that round after dealing their original selection as part of the trade package for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Each year, the NFL awards 32 compensatory picks via a formula that weighs the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. It also takes a player's salary, playing time and postseason honors into consideration. Picks are awarded between Rounds 3-7, and while those 32 compensatory picks are not divided up equally among teams, no team can receive more than four.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler, linebacker Cory Littleton and kicker Greg Zuerlein were the Rams' primary free agency losses last season, while defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson was the Rams' primary free agency signing.

Besides those transactions which factor into the traditional compensatory pick formula, the Rams were also one of four teams provided a special compensatory selection (No. 103 overall) through a recent amendment to the Collective Bargaining Agreement promoting equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

If one minority employee gets hired as a head coach or primary football executive (general manager) by a new club, the employee's prior club receives a special compensatory third-round pick in each of the next two drafts; if two minority employees get hired for those roles, each of the next three drafts. Former Rams Director of College Scouting Brad Holmes was hired by the Lions as their next general manager in January.