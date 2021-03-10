Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams awarded two compensatory third-round picks, one compensatory fourth-round pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Mar 10, 2021 at 01:41 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have been awarded two compensatory third-round picks (Nos. 101 and 103 overall) and one compensatory fourth-round pick (No. 141 overall), the NFL announced Wednesday, giving them seven total selections in this year's draft.

The addition of the pair of compensatory third-round picks gives Los Angeles three in that round next month. The fourth-round compensatory pick gives the Rams a selection in that round after dealing their original selection as part of the trade package for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Each year, the NFL awards 32 compensatory picks via a formula that weighs the number of players a team lost via free agency versus the number of free agents it signed. It also takes a player's salary, playing time and postseason honors into consideration. Picks are awarded between Rounds 3-7, and while those 32 compensatory picks are not divided up equally among teams, no team can receive more than four.

Outside linebacker Dante Fowler, linebacker Cory Littleton and kicker Greg Zuerlein were the Rams' primary free agency losses last season, while defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson was the Rams' primary free agency signing.

Besides those transactions which factor into the traditional compensatory pick formula, the Rams were also one of four teams provided a special compensatory selection (No. 103 overall) through a recent amendment to the Collective Bargaining Agreement promoting equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

If one minority employee gets hired as a head coach or primary football executive (general manager) by a new club, the employee's prior club receives a special compensatory third-round pick in each of the next two drafts; if two minority employees get hired for those roles, each of the next three drafts. Former Rams Director of College Scouting Brad Holmes was hired by the Lions as their next general manager in January.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Related Content

news

Snead on approach to getting under salary cap, franchise tag decision

As the Rams navigate their current salary cap situation, general manager Les Snead said their goal is to get under it without having to cut or trade anyone. Snead also explains why the team opted against using the franchise tag for the third straight year. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Cornerback

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams cornerbacks are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Rams elect not to use franchise tag in 2021

The Los Angeles Rams have chosen to pass on using the franchise tag for the third-straight year. 
news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah talks Rams options at pick No. 57 in 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah discusses the Los Angeles Rams' biggest needs heading into the 2021 NFL Draft and what direction that could take them at pick No. 57. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Wide Receiver

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which wide receivers are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Mock Draft Roundup: Which offensive linemen and edge rushers could be available at pick No. 57? 

Several of the latest 2021 mock drafts have Rams addressing the trenches. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Running Back

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which Rams running backs are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Linebackers

Ahead of the start of the new league year, theRams.com examines which linebackers are currently under contract and which ones are scheduled to become free agents. 
news

Rams tender exclusive rights free agents Travin Howard and Coleman Shelton

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered linebacker Travin Howard and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton. 
news

McVay: Cam Akers "can be an every-down back" 

As Rams running back Cam Akers approaches his second NFL season, head coach Sean McVay indicated Akers is capable of handling a bigger role. 
news

McVay: OC Kevin O'Connell "has a huge say and a huge influence on how we want to operate, and I think even more so moving forward" 

Blocking offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell from interviewing for the same position with another NFL team reflects his value to the Rams coaching staff moving forward, according to head coach Sean McVay. 
Advertising