Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Behind the Grind Episode 2: An exclusive inside look at the Rams' approach to the NFL Draft

Jun 07, 2023 at 04:16 PM

As the offseason program began, so too did the Rams' finishing touches on their preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In Episode 2 of Los Angeles Rams: Behind the Grind, the Rams Studios team takes you inside draft meetings with the scouting department, as well what goes into getting the Rams' draft house (this year, the SoFi Draft Lab) up and running, and into the war room with head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.

You can stream the second episode below, as well as on the Rams' official YouTube channel.

Related Content

news

Rookie WR Puka Nacua standing out in OTAs

Although it's still early, Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has been lauded for his ability to quickly learn the offense.

news

Cooper Kupp 'feeling really good' as he continues ankle rehab

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp discusses where things stand in his recovery from ankle surgery.

news

Observations from Rams' third open OTA session: Energetic practice highlighted by competitive redzone period

Here are some of the takeaways from the Rams' third open OTA session, which took place Tuesday.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys

In the eighth of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 8 road opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Pittsburgh Steelers

In the seventh of a series catching up on the Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com breaks down their Week 7 home opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

In teaching younger Rams offensive players, OC Mike LaFleur encourages learning by making mistakes now rather than later

For Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, the best way to get their young players up to speed is by allowing them to make and worth through mistakes now to set them up for success in the future.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Arizona Cardinals

In the sixth edition of an offseason series catching up on the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com spotlights their Week 6 home opponent and Week 12 road opponent, the Arizona Cardinals.

news

How Rams are approaching "star" position in secondary

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey brought unique size to the star position that the Rams no longer have after trading him to the Dolphins in March. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris explains how they're approaching the position and the two players getting looks there early on during OTAs.

news

From the Podium: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn share early takeaways from OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn's Wednesday press conferences following that day's OTA session.

news

Observations from Rams' second open OTA session: Playmaking on both offense and defense highlights session

Here are some of the takeaways from the Los Angeles Rams' second open OTA session, which took place Wednesday.

news

Rams agree to terms with WR Tyler Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

Advertising