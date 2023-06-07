Behind the Grind Episode 2: An exclusive inside look at the Rams' approach to the NFL Draft

As the offseason program began, so too did the Rams' finishing touches on their preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In Episode 2 of Los Angeles Rams: Behind the Grind, the Rams Studios team takes you inside draft meetings with the scouting department, as well what goes into getting the Rams' draft house (this year, the SoFi Draft Lab) up and running, and into the war room with head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.