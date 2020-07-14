Bleacher Report: CB Darious Williams is Rams' biggest sleeper entering training camp

Last week, Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon identified every NFL team's sleeper heading into training camp. His pick for the Rams: cornerback Darious Williams.

Gagnon's explanation highlighted Williams' pair of interceptions, as well as the fact that he allowed a passer rating of 77.0 in 20 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps. Gagnon also said Williams "has a nose for the football and the skill set to excel inside or outside."

Originally acquired via waivers by the Rams in October 2018, Williams is coming off a career season in 2019 which included personal bests for games played (12), starts (3), total tackles (14), pass breakups (4) and interceptions (2). The majority of that production came during the final three weeks of the season, when injuries at the cornerback position allowed him to make those starts.

Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley spoke highly of Williams in late May while the team was in the midst of its virtual offseason program.

"Darius Williams is a guy that played really good football here for this group in the last couple games," Staley said during a video conference with reporters that month. "I think this guy can cover, he's got a really good skillset for corner, can run, he can change direction, he can play the ball in the deep part of the field. He's got a good body."