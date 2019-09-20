Malcolm Brown full participant, two Browns CBs appear on 9/19 injury report

Rams DT Aaron Donald continues to be limited in practice while RB Malcolm Brown was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

TE Tyler Higbee (chest) and OL Austin Blythe (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day after leaving Los Angeles' Week 2 matchup against New Orleans with injuries.

For the Cleveland Browns, the team's two starting CBs Greedy Williams (hamstring) and Denzel Ward (hamstring) appeared on Thursday's injury report and were limited participants at practice.