Malcolm Brown full participant, two Browns CBs appear on 9/19 injury report

Sep 19, 2019 at 06:03 PM
Jamie Han

Social Media Manager

Rams DT Aaron Donald continues to be limited in practice while RB Malcolm Brown was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

TE Tyler Higbee (chest) and OL Austin Blythe (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day after leaving Los Angeles' Week 2 matchup against New Orleans with injuries.

For the Cleveland Browns, the team's two starting CBs Greedy Williams (hamstring) and Denzel Ward (hamstring) appeared on Thursday's injury report and were limited participants at practice.

Below are the full reports from both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
OLAustin BlytheAnkleDNPDNP
TETyler HigbeeChestDNPDNP
RBMalcolm BrownAnkleLimitedFull
DTAaron DonaldBackLimitedLimited
TAndrew WhitworthNot Injury RelatedDNP

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WROdell Beckham Jr.HipFullFull
GJoel BitonioAbdomenLimitedLimited
SMorgan BurnettQuadDNPDNP
WRRashard HigginsKneeLimitedLimited
RBDontrell HilliardConcussionFullFull
OLChris HubbardFootDNPDNP
LBChristian KirkseyChestDNPDNP
OLKendall LammKneeDNPDNP
TEDavid NjokuConcussion/WristDNPDNP
DTLarry OgunjobiAnkleDNPLimited
SDamarious RandallConcussionDNPDNP
PKAustin SeibertHipFullFull
DEChris SmithNot Injury RelatedDNPDNP
LBAdarius TaylorAnkleDNPDNP
CBDenzel WardHamstringLimited
CBGreedy WilliamsHamstringLimited

