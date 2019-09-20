Malcolm Brown full participant, two Browns CBs appear on 9/19 injury report

Rams DT Aaron Donald continues to be limited in practice while RB Malcolm Brown was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.
TE Tyler Higbee (chest) and OL Austin Blythe (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day after leaving Los Angeles' Week 2 matchup against New Orleans with injuries.
For the Cleveland Browns, the team's two starting CBs Greedy Williams (hamstring) and Denzel Ward (hamstring) appeared on Thursday's injury report and were limited participants at practice.
Below are the full reports from both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|OL
|Austin Blythe
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|Chest
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Malcolm Brown
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|DT
|Aaron Donald
|Back
|Limited
|Limited
|T
|Andrew Whitworth
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WR
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Hip
|Full
|Full
|G
|Joel Bitonio
|Abdomen
|Limited
|Limited
|S
|Morgan Burnett
|Quad
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Rashard Higgins
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|RB
|Dontrell Hilliard
|Concussion
|Full
|Full
|OL
|Chris Hubbard
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Christian Kirksey
|Chest
|DNP
|DNP
|OL
|Kendall Lamm
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|David Njoku
|Concussion/Wrist
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|S
|Damarious Randall
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|PK
|Austin Seibert
|Hip
|Full
|Full
|DE
|Chris Smith
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Adarius Taylor
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|Hamstring
|Limited
|CB
|Greedy Williams
|Hamstring
|Limited