Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Bills regular season game on Thursday, Sept. 8.
MATCHUP
The Rams (0-0) host the Bills (0-0) to kick off the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Thursday, September 8, 2022 is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. pacific time on NBC.
Thursday night's game will mark the 14th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Buffalo leading the series 8-5. The Bills won the last meeting 35-32 on September 27, 2020 at Bills Stadium in Buffalo.
WATCH ON TV
- TV Coverage: NBC
- Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico
- Color Analysts: Cris Collinsworth
- Sideline reporter: Melissa Stark
WATCH ON MOBILE
NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline: D'Marco Farr
- Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
- KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
- KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM - Riverside, CA
- KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
- KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA
Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
- KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
- KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
- KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
- KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA
