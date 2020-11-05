By the numbers: Notable individual and team performances through the Rams' first eight games

Continuing our bye week look-backs, theRams.com compiled a by-the-numbers breakdown of some of the notable individual and team performances through the first eight games of the 2020 season.

14,494: Career passing yards for quarterback Jared Goff after throwing for 267 against the Eagles in Week 2, passing Rams legend Kurt Warner for fifth place on the franchise's career passing list.

2,145: Total passing yards by Goff. At the same juncture last season, he had 2,367.

1,102: Total rushing yards by the Rams as a team. That's 324 more than they had halfway through the 2019 season.

527: Receiving yards by wide receiver Cooper Kupp, most on the team. Wide receiver Robert Woods is second with 436, but has a team-high four receiving touchdowns to Kupp's two.

478: Total yards of offense against the Bills, most a in single game for the Rams so far this season.

284 to 251: Number of pass attempts to number of rushing attempts. Midway through the 2019 season, the Rams had 315 pass attempts to 199 rush attempts.

188: First downs gained by the Rams offense, sixth-most in the NFL. The Cowboys lead the league with 207.

114: Rushing yards by running back Darrell Henderson Jr. against the Bills, the first 100-yard game of his career. Including his six receiving yards, it also marked his second-straight game with 120 yards from scrimmage.

108: Total yards allowed by the Rams defense against Washington, fewest in a single game so far.

79: Rushing yards by running back Malcolm Brown against the Cowboys. That total, along with his 18 carries, marked new career-highs.

59: Total tackles by linebacker Micah Kiser, in his first season as a full-time starter. That's most among Rams defensive players.

44.0: Percent of third down attempts converted by the Rams offense, tied with the Panthers and the Ravens for the 10th-highest third down success rate in the NFL.

40: Defensive penalties committed, tied with Washington for 12th-fewest in the NFL. However, the 334 yards accumulated from those penalties is ninth-fewest in the league.

33.3: Percent of third down attempts converted by Rams opponents, tied with the Dolphins for second-lowest allowed in the NFL.

33: Offensive penalties committed, fourth-fewest in the league behind the Dolphins (31), Texans (30) and Patriots (20).

9: Sacks by defensive lineman Aaron Donald, most on the Rams and tied with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for most in the league.

6: Pressures allowed by offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

4: Sacks by Donald against Washington, tying his career-high for a single game. Offensively, it's also the number of players with at least 100 yards rushing on the season. Henderson has 458, Brown 314, running back Cam Akers 148 and Woods 108.

3: Touchdown catches against the Eagles for tight end Tyler Higbee, who became the first Rams player since Torry Holt in 2006 to achieve the feat.

2: Interceptions by cornerback Darious Williams, most on the team.

1: The Rams have the No. 1 total defense in the NFL, holding opponents to a league-low 291.9 yards of offense per game.