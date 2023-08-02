Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

'LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad' returns for third season  

Aug 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM

"LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad" is returning for the third season, this time as a three-episode series.

More than 300 hopefuls joined the Rams open casting call to audition for the 2023-24 Los Angeles Ram Cheerleaders team. Over the course of auditions, Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders Director Keely Fimbres, along with choreographers John Peters and Brittany Israel, narrow the candidates down to the final 35 who make the squad. The first episode will premiere Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. PT on ABC7 Los Angeles. Episodes 2 and 3 will air the consecutive Sundays on Aug. 13 and Aug. 20.

CHEER PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of Rams Cheerleader auditions

Take a look behind the scenes as the Rams held auditions to decide on the 2023 Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders.

E_040223_CheerTryouts_0186
1 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0096
2 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0014
3 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0242
4 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0208
5 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0095
6 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0117
7 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0012
8 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0009
9 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0140
10 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0156
11 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0224
12 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0321
13 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0029
14 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0308
15 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0263
16 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0077
17 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0008
18 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0150
19 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0082
20 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0283
21 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0291
22 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0147
23 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0347
24 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0026
25 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0039
26 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_040223_CheerTryouts_0191
27 / 124
Hanna Yamamoto / LA Rams
E_TOW38001
28 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38265
29 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38368
30 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW14819
31 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW14968
32 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37917
33 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW15005
34 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38002
35 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW15236
36 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW14775
37 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW14916
38 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38312
39 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW15203
40 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37964
41 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37959
42 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37986
43 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW14856
44 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW14867
45 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38216
46 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW14872
47 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW15146
48 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37980
49 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW15042
50 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW14790
51 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW14802
52 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW14849
53 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW15087
54 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38809
55 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17797
56 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17888
57 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17771
58 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38670
59 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39013
60 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39360
61 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31203
62 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16753
63 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38930
64 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39471
65 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39174
66 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31861
67 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17729
68 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39996
69 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38656
70 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32070
71 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30643
72 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17520
73 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17934
74 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17903
75 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39181
76 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30132
77 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30530
78 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30203
79 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30211
80 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17792
81 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32000
82 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31635
83 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17647
84 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38868
85 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39320
86 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39796
87 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38584
88 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39815
89 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32127
90 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39417
91 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16860
92 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18002
93 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17027
94 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38895
95 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38474
96 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17828
97 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32176
98 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18178
99 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18037
100 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30742
101 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39825
102 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31879
103 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30741
104 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31643
105 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32115
106 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW30307
107 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW16824
108 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17685
109 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39594
110 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38457
111 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17986
112 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32346
113 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31552
114 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39572
115 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39045
116 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17322
117 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38562
118 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31694
119 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW38540
120 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW17947
121 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW32354
122 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31748
123 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW31768
124 / 124
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

If you miss an episode, or just want to watch it again, you can find it the next day streaming on ABC7.com/Rams or on the ABC7 Los Angeles streaming apps. "LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad" is produced by KABC-TV Los Angeles in partnership with the Los Angeles Rams.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union at UC Irvine from July 25 – August 8

This year's Training Camp will feature 7 practices that are free and open to the public. Fans must register to attend Training Camp at therams.com/trainingcamp.

news

Los Angeles Rams announce Training Camp schedule at UC Irvine

The Los Angeles Rams will host their 2023 Training Camp, presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, at the University of California, Irvine from July 25 – August 8.

news

Rams announce 2023 giveaway schedule

Here's the limited-edition items the Los Angeles Rams will be giving away at select home games during the upcoming 2023 season.

news

'I think the more we can learn about each other by exposing ourselves to different cultures, tastes and entertainment, we can slowly appreciate the differences in our culture in hopes to embrace something we otherwise wouldn't' | Rams AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase with Jon Hernandez

In the fourth and final installment of a series of staff showcases for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Rams Associate Athletic Trainer and Physical Therapist Jon Hernandez.

news

'We can be better allies with the AAPI community if we, most importantly, educate ourselves about their different cultures as each one has very specific traditions, morals, and values' | Rams AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase with Kim Low

In the third of a series of staff showcases for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Kim Low of the Corporate Partnership management team.

news

Football 101 for Rams Season Ticket Members kicks off May 18

A Rams Season Ticket Member-exclusive series of events, Football 101 returns starting with an overview of the draft process and will also cover aspects of football operations like free agency and managing the salary cap.

news

'I think taking a moment to learn more about different AAPI cultures can really be a great first step in allyship' | Rams AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase with Stephanie Cheng

In the second of a series of staff showcases for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Stephanie Cheng, Head of International and Special Projects.

news

'The part of Pakistani culture that resonates with me the most is being family-oriented' | Rams AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase with Hew Massey

In the first of a series of staff showcases for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Hew Massey of the Membership Sales Team.

news

Los Angeles Rams' 2023 schedule coming May 11

NFL schedule set to be released Thursday, May 11.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to an exciting 2023 NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Rams

Fans, experts, new draft picks & more share their reactions to the moves made by the Los Angeles Rams in this year's NFL Draft.

news

Rams 'Change the Equation' as they head back to the lab in star-studded video to kick off the NFL Draft

Josh Duhamel's Dakota. Media partners with Rams for draft launch video

Advertising