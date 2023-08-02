'LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad' returns for third season  

More than 300 hopefuls joined the Rams open casting call to audition for the 2023-24 Los Angeles Ram Cheerleaders team. Over the course of auditions, Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders Director Keely Fimbres, along with choreographers John Peters and Brittany Israel, narrow the candidates down to the final 35 who make the squad. The first episode will premiere Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. PT on ABC7 Los Angeles. Episodes 2 and 3 will air the consecutive Sundays on Aug. 13 and Aug. 20.