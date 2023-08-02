'LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad' returns for third season  

"LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad" is returning for the third season, this time as a three-episode series.
More than 300 hopefuls joined the Rams open casting call to audition for the 2023-24 Los Angeles Ram Cheerleaders team. Over the course of auditions, Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders Director Keely Fimbres, along with choreographers John Peters and Brittany Israel, narrow the candidates down to the final 35 who make the squad. The first episode will premiere Sunday, Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m. PT on ABC7 Los Angeles. Episodes 2 and 3 will air the consecutive Sundays on Aug. 13 and Aug. 20.
Take a look behind the scenes as the Rams held auditions to decide on the 2023 Los Angeles Rams Cheerleaders.
If you miss an episode, or just want to watch it again, you can find it the next day streaming on ABC7.com/Rams or on the ABC7 Los Angeles streaming apps. "LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad" is produced by KABC-TV Los Angeles in partnership with the Los Angeles Rams.