Injury update: Matthews out for at least one month with broken jaw, Cooks placed into concussion protocol

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams OLB Clay Matthews suffered a broken jaw toward the end of Thursday night's loss to the Seahawks in Seattle, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on a conference call Friday afternoon.

Matthews will need surgery and, while there is no exact timetable for his return, is expected to be out for at least one month as a result, according to McVay.

"That's not good for us," McVay said. "That's a big injury."

McVay said he thinks Matthews got kicked in the jaw by Seahawks RB Chris Carson as Matthews was trying to tackle Carson toward the end of Thursday's game.

"He's a tough guy, man, but it was a physical game," McVay said. "It was something that you just hate for him because of how productive he's been for us and what he's meant to our team and all the things that he's done. That's going to be a big loss. Guys are going to have to step up in his absence."

Matthews amassed 16 total tackles and six sacks through Los Angeles' first five games. McVay said Samson Ebukam will start in Matthews' place.

In other injury news, McVay said WR Brandin Cooks has been placed in concussion protocol.

Cooks left Thursday's game to be evaluated for one after he fell down hard on his shoulder following a one-handed catch in the fourth quarter, but was "feeling good" on Friday according to McVay.