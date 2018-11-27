Community Impact Player of the Week – Aaron Donald 

As a face of the Rams franchise, Defensive Tackle and Defensive Player of the Year AARON DONALD was also the front-man of this year's 'Holidays for Heroes' card to pay respect for active military members and veterans.

On November 6, Donald, teammates, cheerleaders, and members of the Rams staff visited Sumac Elementary School classrooms to personalize holiday cards of appreciation with students and teachers.

"What do you think we should say in our card?" asked Donald as he sat beside a student at a table far too small for someone of his size. "How about we write something to thank them and wish them Happy Holidays? I bet they'll appreciate that."

During his surprise visits, Donald tried to interact with nearly every student in each class. When he wasn't helping students brainstorm ways to show their appreciation for the men and women that protect our country, he was fulfilling many student's much-desired autograph and photo requests.