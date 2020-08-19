Constellation Brands celebrates football's return with SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers 

LOS ANGELES, August 19, 2020 – As fans prepare for the return of sports, Constellation Brands, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers announce multi-year partnerships to bring engaging experiences to fans that feature their favorite beer. Corona will be the official cerveza of the Rams and SoFi Stadium, and Pacifico will be the official beer of the Chargers and SoFi Stadium. The brands will have a presence within the brand-new SoFi Stadium year-round.

"While football's return will look different this season, Constellations Brands is excited about the long term investment we're making in Los Angeles by aligning with these franchises and can't wait to greet fans with a refreshing beverage when it's safe to do so," says Rene Ramos, Vice President of Field, Lifestyle and Experiential Marketing at Constellation Brands. "SoFi Stadium provides an opportunity to showcase our portfolio of brands to deliver a next-level experience on gameday, and for other marquee events that will rotate through in the years to come."

Corona, an official cerveza of the LA Rams, and Pacifico, an official beer of the LA Chargers, both have logo and marketing rights with the teams and the brand new SoFi Stadium, an unprecedented and unparalleled facility built by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif.

"Corona and Pacifico are brands synonymous with the Southern California lifestyle," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "We're excited to welcome Constellation Brands to SoFi Stadium, where they will be a key partner to deliver on Mr. Kroenke's vision to build a global sports and entertainment destination with a focus on an incredible hospitality program."

SoFi Stadium will include the Corona Beach House, a three-level branded area featuring a grand circular staircase that offers top of the line hospitality to sports and music fans, and the Pacifico Patio on the north concourse that brings to life the unique ways football fans Live Life Anchors Up.

The 2020 football season kicks off September 10, 2020. SoFi Stadium opens September 13 for the Rams first game of the season, with the Chargers playing their home-opener there on September 20. Constellation Brands encourages fans to drink responsibly.

SoFi Stadium was represented by Legends Global Partnerships division, which sourced, negotiated and represented SoFi Stadium in securing this partnership.

About Constellation Brands

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi brand family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.